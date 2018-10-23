This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

OBJ sets new receiving record - but dismal Giants lose for sixth time in seven games

The Atlanta Falcons were 23-20 winners on Monday night football.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 10:26 AM
22 minutes ago 357 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4300108
Beckham: passed 5,000 receiving yards, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons had the last laugh.
Image: ccompton@ajc.com
Beckham: passed 5,000 receiving yards, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons had the last laugh.
Beckham: passed 5,000 receiving yards, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons had the last laugh.
Image: ccompton@ajc.com

ODELL BECKHAM JR passed a receiving milestone but it was not enough to stop the New York Giants sliding to their sixth defeat of the season against the Atlanta Falcons last night.

Beckham became the fastest player to amass 5,000 career receiving yards in the Super Bowl era after connecting with quarterback Eli Manning for a 51-yard gain during the third quarter of the Giants’ 23-20 defeat.

The wide receiver achieved the 5,000 mark in his 54th game, breaking Falcons receiver Julio Jones previous record. Jones had reached 5,000 yards in 56 games.

But Beckham’s record was the only bright spot on an otherwise disappointing outing for the Giants, who are anchored to the bottom of the NFC East division with only one victory from seven games.

Manning made 27 of 38 completions for 399 yards but endured an unhappy night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, suffering four sacks as the Giants’ offense struggled to find consistency.

The Falcons meanwhile started slowly but finally opened the scoring in the second quarter when Matt Ryan found Marvin Hall with a 47-yard reception for the touchdown.

Aldrick Rosas reduced the deficit for New York with a field goal, but Italian-born kicker Giorgio Tavecchio restored Atlanta’s seven-point advantage on the stroke of half-time with his own three-pointer.

Rosas brought the Giants back to within four points at 10-6 in the third quarter.

Atlanta stretched away in the fourth quarter though when Tavecchio’s second field goal of the night made it 13-6 before running back Tevin Coleman weaved over from 30 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 20-6.

New York’s rookie running back star Saquon Barkley barreled over from two yards out to give the visitors hope but Manning and Beckham failed to connect on the attempted two-point conversion to leave the score at 20-12.

With just over two minutes remaining, Tavecchio nailed a 56-yard field goal to extend the Falcons lead and make the game safe at 23-12.

There was still time for the Giants to grab a touchdown through Beckham in the dying seconds, with Barkley rushing over for the two points to make it 23-20.

But poor clock management from Manning had left the Giants with no realistic opportunity to recover possession and Atlanta gathered the kickoff comfortably to complete a win which improves them to 3-4.

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie