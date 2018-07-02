This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

The Egyptian international starred for the Anfield club in his first season.

By AFP Monday 2 Jul 2018, 8:34 AM
Liverpool's Mo Salah.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool's Mo Salah.
Liverpool's Mo Salah.
Image: Peter Byrne

EGYPTIAN INTERNATIONAL MOHAMED Salah’s stunning first season with English Premier League side Liverpool earned him a long-term contract with the club today.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club,” read the club statement.

“The Egypt forward has committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper on the deal, a little over one year after originally arriving at Anfield from AS Roma,” it said.

More to follow…

© AFP 2018

