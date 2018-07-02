Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

EGYPTIAN INTERNATIONAL MOHAMED Salah’s stunning first season with English Premier League side Liverpool earned him a long-term contract with the club today.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club,” read the club statement.

“The Egypt forward has committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper on the deal, a little over one year after originally arriving at Anfield from AS Roma,” it said.

More to follow…

