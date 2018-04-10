Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER MOHAMED Elneny has had his red card against Southampton overturned by the Football Association on Tuesday.

Elneny was dismissed in the closing moments of Arsenal’s 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after the Egyptian pushed Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

The incident came just after Southampton defender Jack Stephens was sent off for shoving Jack Wilshere after the Arsenal star ripped his shirt.

The FA accepted Arsenal’s claim of wrongful dismissal, meaning Elneny will not serve a three-match suspension.

“Mohamed Elneny will be available for Arsenal’s next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Southampton on Sunday, April 8, 2018,” an FA statement read.

