Online tickets sold out for Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier against European champions

ONLINE TICKETS ARE sold out for Republic of Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against the reigning European Champions Holland tonight at Tallaght Stadium [Kick-off 7pm, eir Sport].

Colin Bell’s side are unbeaten after four matches in Group 3, including a sensational 2-1 victory over Slovakia last Friday courtesy of a goal from substitute Amber Barrett in the dying minutes.

That game was played in front of a crowd of 3,521 spectators, which set a new attendance record for a competitive women’s international in this country.

The Ireland women’s team are currently second in the table behind the Netherlands, with only score difference keeping them apart on 10 points each.

Both sides previously met in this campaign last November, where Ireland produced a fantastic defensive display to come away from their trip to Nijmegen with a goalless draw.

It was a tense affair at times, which will surely add to the intrigue as they prepare to do battle again in Dublin this evening.

The success of the online sales for this World Cup qualifier illustrates the increased level of interest and support for Bell’s side, who are vying to make history for women’s football in Ireland by qualifying for a first major tournament.

🎟️ TICKETS: #IRLWNT🇮🇪 v Netherlands



Tickets are no longer available online for tonight's game!



There are 200 tickets available for purchase from the @TicketmasterIre van outside @tallaghtstadium from 5pm! Big crowd expected! #COYGIG 👌 pic.twitter.com/mcNcTErYpL — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 10, 2018

While online tickets are no longer available for the game, the FAI says that 200 tickets are still available for purchase from the Ticketmaster van outside the stadium from 5pm.

