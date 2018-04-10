Rock-bottom Bray hand 'difficult task' to new caretaker boss Graham Kelly

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE named Graham Kelly as their new caretaker manager.

The Wicklow club, rock-bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with one point from nine matches, parted company with Dave Mackey over the weekend.

Having taken the job back in December, Mackey was unable to get the best out of the squad and handed in his resignation after Friday night’s 5-0 drubbing by St Patrick’s Athletic.

This afternoon, the Seagulls have announced that Kelly has agreed to take the position on.

“Bray Wanderers have appointed Graham Kelly as caretaker manager for the foreseeable future,” a short statement released on Twitter reads. “Graham has been a member of the coaching staff since 2016.

We would like to thank Graham for taking on this difficult task at short notice.”

Kelly worked with St Joseph’s Boys for 21 years before joining Bray as U17 coach in 2015.

He has since held various roles including U19s boss and video analyst to the first team and Ireland’s U16s.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!