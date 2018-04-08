After suffering eight defeats in a row Dave Mackey has resigned as Bray manager

Dave Mackey was appointed manager at the end of December.

BRAY WANDERERS MANAGER Dave Mackey has resigned his position after Friday’s dismal 5-0 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic left the side bottom of the table with just one point.

Mackey was appointed at the end of December following a year of complete disarray at the Carlisle Grounds in 2017, as the club endured a difficult season on the field amid allegations of match-fixing and unpaid wages.

The club aimed to forge a clean slate in 2018 but, following an opening night 0-0 draw with Dundalk, suffered eight consecutive defeats in the Premier Division, leaving them bottom of the table.

His side fell 5-0 to St Pat's on Friday night at Richmond Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The side also exited the EA Sports Cup last week, losing 3-0 at the hands of First Division promotion hopefuls Shelbourne.

“First team manager Dave Mackey advised the Club yesterday of his resignation, which was reluctantly accepted”, the club said on Sunday afternoon.

“The Club appreciates the difficult task Dave had since he took on the role last December and wish to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism he brought to the job.

“We wish him well. The club has already started the process of engaging a new manager and will make an announcement in the next few days.”

Bray face a tough end to the month of April, with games against Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford all to come in the next fortnight as they aim to continue a run in the top tier which has lasted since 2004.

