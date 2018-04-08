  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After suffering eight defeats in a row Dave Mackey has resigned as Bray manager

Bray sit bottom of the Premier Division with a minus 23 goal difference after nine games this season.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 783 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3946864
Dave Mackey was appointed manager at the end of December.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dave Mackey was appointed manager at the end of December.
Dave Mackey was appointed manager at the end of December.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS MANAGER Dave Mackey has resigned his position after Friday’s dismal 5-0 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic left the side bottom of the table with just one point.

Mackey was appointed at the end of December following a year of complete disarray at the Carlisle Grounds in 2017, as the club endured a difficult season on the field amid allegations of match-fixing and unpaid wages.

The club aimed to forge a clean slate in 2018 but, following an opening night 0-0 draw with Dundalk, suffered eight consecutive defeats in the Premier Division, leaving them bottom of the table.

Dave Mackey His side fell 5-0 to St Pat's on Friday night at Richmond Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The side also exited the EA Sports Cup last week, losing 3-0 at the hands of First Division promotion hopefuls Shelbourne.

“First team manager Dave Mackey advised the Club yesterday of his resignation, which was reluctantly accepted”, the club said on Sunday afternoon.

“The Club appreciates the difficult task Dave had since he took on the role last December and wish to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism he brought to the job.

“We wish him well. The club has already started the process of engaging a new manager and will make an announcement in the next few days.”

Bray face a tough end to the month of April, with games against Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford all to come in the next fortnight as they aim to continue a run in the top tier which has lasted since 2004.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Saints storm to five goal rout as struggling Bray suffer yet another thrashing

‘The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
RORY MCILROY
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
Reed soars to three-stroke lead over McIlroy at Masters
Reed it and sleep! Patrick heads to bed with two-shot lead at the Masters
PREMIER LEAGUE
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER CITY
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Robben: I would have signed for Man United back in 2003 if Ferguson asked me

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie