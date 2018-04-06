  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saints storm to five goal rout as struggling Bray suffer yet another thrashing

St Patrick’s Athletic inched closer towards a European spot with a dominant hammering of Bray in Inchicore on Friday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 6 Apr 2018, 9:40 PM
45 minutes ago 465 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3944222
Conan Byrne scored a first-half penalty for St Pat's.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach
Conan Byrne scored a first-half penalty for St Pat's.
Conan Byrne scored a first-half penalty for St Pat's.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach

St Patrick’s Athletic 5

Bray Wanderers 0

Aaron Gallagher reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC cruised to a smooth, uncomplicated 5-0 win over struggling Bray Wanderers on Friday night, with the affair far too easy for a Saints side which didn’t have to get out of second gear to ease towards a one-sided victory.

Ambitiously competing for the prospect of a European finish this time 12 months ago, the Seagulls actually left Richmond Park with all three points when the sides met in February of last year in Inchicore.

While the Saints endured their own relegation struggles in the intervening months since that 2-1 defeat, the visitors have fallen further and further into a worrisome myre, with Friday’s defeat their eighth in a row this season, potentially leaving them nine points adrift of safety with a minus 23 goal difference.

Jake Keegan got the hosts up and running after a nip-and-tuck opening 20 minutes with a predatory finish from close range, with Kevin Toner and Conan Byrne adding two more within four minutes of each other before the interval.

Kevin Toner Kevin Toner scored a header to make it 2-0. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Keegan added his second after half-time, on top of another from Dean Clarke as the game quickly transitioned into a vicious rout.

Liam Buckley’s side were unlucky not to come away from the Brandywell with a point seven days ago, tasting defeat thanks to a controversially ruled out goal and a dramatic goal-line clearance courtesy of Darren Cole with the last kick of the game for Derry City.

They got back to winning ways with this dominant win, however, pushing the side to within three points of a European spot following Shamrock Rovers’ defeat to Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Christy Fagan has been the Saints’ main goal threat over the last number of seasons, but Friday’s win was made possible thanks to stellar display from ex-FC Edmonton striker Keegan up front.

The Canadian got his tally in the Premier Division this season up and running when he prodded home a Ryan Brennan header from inches out to break the deadlock after 18 minutes.

Another period of patient waiting unfolded before a second was added and the result looked beyond reasonable doubt before the half was even up.

Dave Mackey Bray manager Dave Mackey. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Kevin Toner steered a powerful header flying past goalkeeper Aaron Dillon following a deep corner crossed into the box, with Conan Byrne slotting home a penalty four minutes later to make it a comfortable 3-0 at the break.

It was always damaged limitations for Dave Mackey’s side from thereon in, however they struggled to keep the mounting barrage at bay throughout a dismal and melancholy second period for Bray.

Two minutes before being substituted off to a chorus of applause, Keegan added his second with a powerful strike which veered beyond the fingertips of Dillon.

Dean Clarke rounding the goalkeeper less than five minutes later to slot in another and make it 5-0 with half an hour remaining.

Former Saints captain Conor Kenna, who lifted the Premier Division title at this ground five years ago, alongside central partner Sean Heaney kept the score at that for the final 20 minutes, as constant shots came at them from all angles, but to no avail.

The Saints inch closer towards a European place, while Bray slip further into their relegation woe, conceding an average of three goals after just nine games this season, with all of Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford all to come before the month is out.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham; Owen Garvan, Ryan Brennan (Graham Kelly 71), Jamie Lennon; Conan Byrne, Dean Clarke (James Doona 74), Jake Keegan (Christy Fagan 60)

BRAY WANDERERS: Aaron Dillon, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Sean Heany; Andy McGovern, Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan (Dan McKenna 63), Daniel Kelly (Cory Galvin 46), Darragh Noone (Jake Kelly 46), Gary McCabe; Aaron Greene

Referee: Ray Matthews

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I thought I might get a bit of abuse… but the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up’

Waterford sharpshooter Duffus among nominees for LOI player of the month

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LIVERPOOL
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
'I only spoke with him twice:' De Bruyne reflects on 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho
Liverpool 'trying everything' to have Salah fit for Everton
MANCHESTER CITY
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Mo Salah injury mars a fantastic night for Liverpool

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie