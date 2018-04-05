Waterford sharpshooter Duffus among nominees for LOI player of the month

WATERFORD UNITED STRIKERÂ Courtney Duffus is one of six nominees for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI player of the month award after helping his side to a dream start to the season.

Duffus has scored four goals this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Duffus, a former Ireland U21 international, has played a key role in Waterfordâ€™s impressive start to the campaign with four goals in March, including a match-winning brace against Shamrock Rovers.

After earning promotion last term, Waterford currently sit third in the Premier Division, a point behind leaders Cork City, who they face at the RSC on Friday evening.

Kieran Sadlier â€” who was also nominated for February â€” has been in excellent form for the champions and having scored four goals last month, takes his place on the list of nominees released this evening.

Dundalk duo Michael Duffy and goalkeeper Gary Rogers, who made his 500th League of Ireland appearance in March, are also included while Derry midfielder Aaron McEneffÂ is recognised for his stunning brace against St Patâ€™s.

Graham Burke has been in superb form for the Hoops. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The favourite for the award is, however, Shamrock Roversâ€™ Graham Burke who contributed six goals last month â€” four against Derry, the winner against Limerick and a stunner in the defeat to Waterford.

Cork City striker Graham Cummins won the February player of the month award, with the winner of the March edition to be announced early next week.

