  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robben: I would have signed for Man United back in 2003 if Ferguson asked me

The Dutch winger made a move to England in 2004, but ended up joining Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 5:00 PM
21 minutes ago 743 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3942658
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

ARJEN ROBBEN HAS revealed that he would have joined Manchester United over Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2004 had Sir Alex Ferguson asked him to.

The Dutch winger was an emerging talent on the books at PSV when Premier League interest in his services was first shown.

United had been monitoring him for some time and went as far as holding talks regarding a possible switch to Old Trafford.

Ferguson was, however, to opt against following up on those discussions and Robben ended up heading to Stamford Bridge in a £12 million deal – where he would win two titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Looking back on that transfer saga, the now 34-year-old Bayern Munich star told FourFourTwo: “I had a very good conversation with [Ferguson] over dinner in Manchester and we spoke about football and life. I also went and had a good look around the training ground and everything was good.

“But after I went back to PSV nothing happened. There was no real contact and the deal didn’t happen. PSV were also negotiating with Chelsea at that time, so maybe they offered PSV more money? I don’t really know.

“I spoke to Chelsea and I liked their plans. We had one meeting and everything was done pretty quickly. Had Manchester United offered me a deal straight after I met them, I would have signed there, but it didn’t happen and I’ve got no regrets.”

Robben’s star continued to rise upon joining Chelsea, with his direct running and keen eye for goal seeing him flourish under the guidance of Mourinho.

The Dutchman added on his time spent working under a coach now in charge at Old Trafford: “He was really demanding and intense, but at that age I think it was good for me and my football development.

“I am a student and someone who wants to improve and work hard, so I think our personalities were a good fit. Mourinho was a good man-manager and he gave me a lot of confidence.

“For a manager, it’s difficult if a player is injured because you can’t count on him, so I could understand it a little bit. But it’s worse for a player – you want to be enjoying your football.

“Jose is a winner and wants strong players. I felt so much confidence from him when I was fit, but injuries created a bit of a struggle.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident

‘There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a ‘great’ team. That was a reality check’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LIVERPOOL
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
LEINSTER
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros
'Last week he did everything he could': O'Brien came close to facing Saracens, Henshaw beating a path to Scarlets
'Winning is everything - now it’s time to step up, and take our prize'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie