No charges following investigation into Bray-Waterford match-fixing allegations

THE FAI SAY there is insufficient evidence to bring any charges following an investigation into allegations of match-fixing, surrounding a friendly match between Bray Wanderers FC and Waterford FC in 2017.

An investigation into alleged breaches of FAI Rules was launched shortly after the tie took place on 8 September last year, in addition with an investigation run by An Garda Síochána.

The Seagulls lost the game in question 5-0, which was held at the Carlisle Grounds.

The full statement reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland has concluded its investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding the friendly match between Bray Wanderers FC and Waterford FC on Friday, September 8 at the Carlisle Grounds.

“The investigation, which was conducted in addition with an investigation run by An Garda Siochana, has found that there was insufficient evidence to bring any charges in relation to any breaches of FAI rules.

“The FAI has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing.”

