'One of the most technically-gifted players ever to pull on the Ireland jersey' - Tributes pour in for Wes

WES HOOLAHAN has been hailed for his contribution to Irish football after today’s announcement that he is retiring from international level.

Senior manager Martin O’Neill, FAI chief executive John Delaney, legendary ex-player Paul McGrath and a former club of Hoolahan’s, Shelbourne, have all taken time to pay tribute to the 35-year-old, who won 43 caps over a 10-year period.

“Wes phoned me last week to let me know about retiring from international football,” said O’Neill. ”I remember, with great fondness, his outstanding performance and wonderful goal, against Sweden in Paris during the Euros.

“His desire to play for his country was immeasurable and he was a delight to work with over the past four years.

“Naturally, I wish Wes the very best of luck with his career at club level.”

Delaney added: “There is no doubt in my mind that Wes Hoolahan will be remembered as one of the most technically-gifted players ever to pull on the Ireland jersey.

I think a lot of credit should go to both Belvedere and Shelbourne, who helped to develop a talented kid into a skilled professional who would go on to score that superb goal against Sweden in the Stade de France at Euro 2016.

“Wes made his name in the League of Ireland with a fantastic Shelbourne side and he was always proud of that. I think he is the perfect role model for young players aspiring to reach the top because he worked hard for everything that he got and embraced his time representing his country.

“We would like to pay tribute to Wes at the Aviva Stadium for his contribution to Irish football, at a time that suits him. Wes and his family are welcome to the Aviva Stadium at any time.”

Others took to social media to comment on the news:

Sad to hear of the retirement of Wes Hoolahan, one of Ireland’s most underrated players. The time must be right, best of luck in the future kid Irish.... ☘️ 🇮🇪 — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 8, 2018 Source: Paul McGrath /Twitter

Congrats to #Shels legend Wes Hoolahan on a remarkable international career. The Boys in Green won’t replace him easily.https://t.co/S5TBUKOchU — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) February 8, 2018 Source: Shelbourne FC /Twitter

Belvo legend & one of Ireland's most talented ever players Wes Hoolahan has retired from intl football today, aged 35 after 43 caps. It should have been so many more!! We'll be looking back on some of his best moments over next couple of days. What should we pick? Well done Weso! pic.twitter.com/l13mJyb51b — Belvedere FC (@BelvedereFCDub) February 8, 2018 Source: Belvedere FC /Twitter

Be a shame not to see Weso in the green strip again. What a natural talent he is. A proper street baller who should have had more caps. However It's time for the new crop to step up to the plate and try and make us competitive again. #WesHoolahan #coybig 🇮🇪 — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 8, 2018 Source: Stephen Elliott /Twitter

Sad to see him finish but well done to Wes Hoolahan on an excellent International career with some great highlights. Good luck for the future. 🇮🇪 ☘️ #Weso https://t.co/5Pu9t33kFa — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 8, 2018 Source: Kevin Kilbane /Twitter

