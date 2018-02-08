Wes Hoolahan announces his retirement from international football

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Wes Hoolahan has announced his decision to retire from international football.

The 35-year-old, who won 43 caps during his Ireland career, informed manager Martin O’Neill of the decision last week.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, to retire, but I feel it’s one I had to make and this is the right time to do it,” Hoolahan told The Herald.

“It’s a mixture of things that led me to make this decision but mainly age, I will be 36 soon, I’ll be 38 when the next Euros come around, so it’s time to move aside.

“I had two great campaigns with Ireland and the Euros in France was an amazing experience.

“(Martin O’Neill) knew my mind was made up and it was time to go,” he added.

