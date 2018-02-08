  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse

Jay Rodriguez could face a lengthy ban if found guilty in an incident involving Brighton’s Gaetan Bong.

By AFP Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 6:37 PM
5 hours ago 5,324 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3841740
Jay Rodriguez (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne
Jay Rodriguez (file pic).
Jay Rodriguez (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne

WEST BROM FORWARD Jay Rodriguez was on Thursday charged by the Football Association with racially abusing Brighton’s Gaetan Bong and could face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

Footage from the Premier League match on 13 January shows the pair arguing and bumping into each other, before Rodriguez holds his nose and waves his hand as if to gesture Bong smells.

It is not clear what was said but Bong immediately complained to match official Martin Atkinson and the referee included the complaint in his report.

The FA said Rodriguez, who strongly denies any wrongdoing, has been charged with using “abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race”.

Rodriguez, 28, who won one England cap in 2013, has until 16 February to respond to the FA charge.

Cameroon defender Bong posted a since-deleted comment on his official Twitter feed after the game, saying: “Some words should not be said on a football field and specially not by players. Rodriguez words are unforgivable for the man I am!!”

Bong appeared on French television channel SFR Sport to say Rodriguez’s comment was “racist in nature”, and Brighton said their player had the club’s full backing as the FA opened its investigation.

West Brom said they remained fully supportive of Rodriguez following the FA charge.

“As a club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process,” Richard Garlick, the club’s director of football administration, said in a statement on the club’s website.

Then Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was banned in 2011 for eight matches and fined by the FA after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra.

– © AFP 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Luka Modric on Tottenham regret, Real Madrid struggles>

7 moments that sum up Wes Hoolahan’s class in an Ireland shirt>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse
West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse
Luka Modric on Tottenham regret, Real Madrid struggles
Spurs midfielder Wanyama helps fellow Kenyan win €1.8m on 17-match football bet
UCD
DIT progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after late rally shocks UCD
DIT progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after late rally shocks UCD
UCD to find out after weekend if Dublin star O'Callaghan is available for Sigerson Cup
Kerry midfield duo impress as UCD see off 14-man DCU to book Sigerson semi-final place
ITALY
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland
FRANCE
French Minister close to tears on TV as he denies sexual harassment allegations
French Minister close to tears on TV as he denies sexual harassment allegations
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
Furlong: 'There was a montage comparing it to some soccer goals!'
IRELAND
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie