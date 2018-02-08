  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Luka Modric on Tottenham regret, Real Madrid struggles

The Croatian midfielder admits he is still disappointed at having failed to land a trophy at Spurs.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 2:23 PM
9 hours ago 7,508 Views 3 Comments
Luka Modric (file pic).
Luka Modric (file pic).
Luka Modric (file pic).

LUKA MODRIC HAS revealed that “one regret” from his time at Tottenham still bugs him, despite having left for Real Madrid back in 2012.

The Croatia international spent four years with Spurs before heading to Spain, during which he made over 150 appearances and established himself as one of the finest playmakers in world football.

He was, however, to depart with no tangible reward to show for his efforts, and that still rankles the 32-year-old.

Modric told FourFourTwo on his time at White Hart Lane, which ended rather acrimoniously as he forced through a move elsewhere: “My one regret is that I didn’t win a trophy with Tottenham, despite us being a strong team who played good, attractive football.

“I’m sorry for the way I left. I wish we had parted in a nicer way. I hope fans understand that I followed my dreams.

“My emotions when I think about the time I spent at Spurs are always really positive. Tottenham is the club that first gave me my opportunity to play in one of the strongest leagues in the world.

“I had a fantastic relationship with the people at the club, and also the fans. The whole atmosphere in and around the club at that time was brilliant, and our results were mostly very good.

We played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, against Real Madrid, and in a League Cup final too.

“Do I still follow their results? Yes, when I have time.

“I always enjoy watching Tottenham’s games and I really like what the club has become over the last few seasons.

“They play the kind of enjoyable and attacking football that I like to see, and I definitely think Spurs could win the Premier League title in the near future – they’ve got excellent players.”

While Modric is keeping half an eye on events at Tottenham, his priority at present is to help Real rediscover their spark.

The La Liga and Champions League double winners from 2016-17 have endured a humbling fall from grace this term, although there is a confidence within the camp that they can turn things around.

“The results haven’t been what we expected,” Modric said on the struggles of the Spanish giants.

“But this is football. Last season things went well, this season we have played quite well but it wasn’t always enough.

“I have no doubt that it is a temporary crisis and that we will achieve our goals from here to the end of the season.

“We are aiming to defend the titles we won last season, and I know it won’t be easy, but I will always trust in our quality.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

