Ireland's record crowd in Tallaght was just one part of a landmark night for women's football

3,521 FANS TURNED out in Tallaght Stadium to watch Ireland’s late, late show against Slovakia on Friday evening – setting a new attendance record for a competitive women’s international in this country.

But it was only one part of a landmark night for women’s football in Europe as more than 72,000 fans watched eight games spread across the continent, including the two biggest-ever crowds for qualifiers.

PSV’s Philips Stadion in Eindhoven was at close to capacity as 30,238 filled it for another of the games in Ireland’s Group 3, the Netherlands’ 7-0 win over Northern Ireland.

And in Group 1, England’s 0-0 draw with Wales — played at Southampton’s home ground, St Mary’s — was watched by 25,603.

Belgium also set a new home attendance record as they played out a 1-1 draw against Portugal in front of 7,101 in Louvain.

After yesterday’s dramatic 2-1 win which leaves them unbeaten and level with the Netherlands on top of Group 3, Ireland will surely be hopeful of bringing another record crowd to Tallaght on Tuesday night when the reigning European champions visit for a top-of-the-table clash.

