Friday 6 April, 2018
Watch: All the goals from Ireland's thrilling World Cup qualifier victory over Slovakia

Ireland now prepare to take on the European champions the Netherlands next week.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 6 Apr 2018, 7:22 PM
59 minutes ago 1,418 Views 2 Comments
Image: eir Sport Twitter page.
Image: eir Sport Twitter page.

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland remain unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying campaign following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Slovakia in Tallaght Stadium.

All the goals arrived in the second half, with substitute Amber Barrett snatching a victory for Colin Bell’s side with her first international goal after it looked like they would have to share the points with the visiting side.

It was Ireland who got off the mark courtesy of a brilliant individual goal from Leanne Kiernan in the 69th minute.

After controlling the ball, she out muscled her opponent to rifle a close range shot into the roof of the net.

Within minutes however, Ireland conceded after a handling error from goalkeeper Marie Hourihan led to a goal for Slovakia. Hourihan was preparing to gather the ball from a Jana Vojtekova cross, but misjudged the bounce of the ball and deflected it into the net.

Ireland continued to pile on the pressure and their efforts were rewarded when Barrett drifted in behind the cover and got on the end of a long ball from Player of the Match Karen Duggan.

She composed herself in the penalty area and fired the ball into the bottom corner of the net to send the home crowd into raptures and secure the win.

The result keeps the Ireland women on track to qualify for a first-ever major tournament as they prepare to host the reigning European champions the Netherlands next Tuesday at the same venue.

