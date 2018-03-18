  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Donegal facing must-win tie to avoid relegation after defeat to Monaghan

Donegal must beat Mayo to stay in Division 1.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

Monaghan 1-16

Donegal 1-10

Colm Shalvey reports from Clones

MONAGHAN COPPER-FASTENED their Allianz Football League Division 1 status for another year with a fairly comfortable win over Donegal in Clones, meaning Declan Bonner’s side must beat Mayo to avoid relegation.

Despite hitting nine wides in the first half, Monaghan changed ends a point to the good and when Ryan Wylie made an instant impact off the bench with a goal just after the restart, they had the momentum to push on and seal the win.

Monaghan had nine players on the scoresheet as they saw off a Donegal side sorely missing the influence of Paddy McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Odhrán Mac Niallais.

Donegal were first off the mark through a Michael Murphy free, but Conor McManus brought Monaghan level and frees by Rory Beggan and David Garland moved them ahead.

A Dermot Malone point, another Beggan free and a quick-fire brace from McManus put five between the teams, but Donegal soon found their stride. Having failed to score from play in the opening 25 minutes, Donegal changed that through Jamie Brennan and Niall O’Donnell.

Brennan cut in along the endline to fire to the net in the 29th minute and he added another point to move the visitors ahead. A brace of frees from Garland had Monaghan 0-9 to 1-5 up at half-time, however.

Monaghan made a flying start to the second half, as substitute Ryan Wylie drove forward to drill home with his first involvement. Kieran Hughes and Karl O’Connell made it 1-2 inside four minutes.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher responded for Donegal, before McManus and Murphy exchanged points from frees. Murphy converted another placed kick to leave his side within four, but Dessie Mone landed an inspirational score at the other end, before Beggan sent over his third free.

Donegal closed the gap again thanks to sub Ciarán Thompson and another Murphy free, but McManus responded once again. Monaghan had the final say via another sub, Conor McCarthy, as they secured their fourth win of the league.

Monaghan face unbeaten Dublin at Croke Park in the final round next Sunday, while Donegal must beat Mayo in Ballybofey to stay up.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-5 (2f), Rory Beggan 0-3f, David Garland 0-3f, Ryan Wylie 1-0, Dessie Mone 0-1, Conor McCarthy 0-1, Kieran Hughes 0-1, Dermot Malone 0-1, Karl O’Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 0-5f, Jamie Brennan 1-2, Eoghan Bán Gallagher 0-1, Ciarán Thompson 0-1, Niall O’Donnell 0-1.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet, Capt.)
3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)
19. Barry Kerr (Cremartin)

4. Kieran Duffy (Latton)
6. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)
7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

21. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)
9. Niall Kearns (Seán McDermotts)

12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney)
10. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

25. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)
8. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown)
15. Conor McManus (Clontibret).

Subs:
5. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay) for Walshe (HT)
17. Dessie Mone (Clontibret) for Kerr (HT)
26. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown) for Garland (50)
24. Owen Duffy (Latton) for Malone (50)
22. Paudie McKenna (Truagh) for Ward (63)
27. Aaron Lynch (Carrickmacross)for Kearns (72).
Temporary sub:
18. Vincent Corey (Clontibret) for K Duffy (57).

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

24. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gweedore)
3. Caolán Ward (St. Eunan’s)
4. Conor Morrison (St. Eunan’s)

5. Frank McGlynn (Glenfin)
2. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)
17. Éamonn Doherty (St. Eunan’s)

11. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Capt.)
9. Leo McLoone (Naomh Cónaill)

18. Ciarán McGinley (Kilcar)
8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)
6. Stephen McBrearty (Kilcar)

20. Niall O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s)
19. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)
12. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran).

Subs:
15. Martin O’Reilly (Seán MacCumhaills) for McGinley (39)
22. Nathan Mullins (St. Vincent’s, Dublin) for McLoone (42)
13. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Cónaill) for McBrearty (48)
23. Darach O’Connor (Buncrana) for Langan (57)
21. Caolán McGonagle (Buncrana) for Ward (64)
26. Tony McClenaghan (Moville) for McGlynn (71).

