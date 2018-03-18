  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roscommon produce strong finish against Cavan to take major step towards promotion

Ciaráin Murtagh hit five points for Roscommon on the way to victory.

By Daragh Small Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,657 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3911868
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Roscommon 0-15
Cavan 0-13

Daragh Small reports at Dr Hyde Park

CIARÁIN MURTAGH WAS the saviour as Roscommon took a big step towards promotion with victory over Cavan at Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon held a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead but they fell behind entering the final quarter and required some brilliance from their St Faithleach’s ace.

Cavan had to play against a very strong breeze in the opening half but they coped admirably and thrived in attack. They forced Roscommon to flood their defence and still held a healthy 0-5 to 0-1 lead after the early exchanges.

Adrian Cole fisted a point inside the opening minute before Diarmuid Murtagh equalised but Cavan scored points through Martin Reilly, Caoimhin O’Reilly, Cian Mackey and Ciaran Brady to take charge.

Ciaráin Murtagh eventually hit back for Roscommon in the 13th minute and his side started to get on top, and after a lull in the scoring they scored six unanswered points.

Diarmuid Murtagh drew them level in the 31st minute and they were three up when Ciaráin Murtagh slotted a free from close range.

The dynamic changed completely, and this time Cavan were hemmed back deep in their own half.

Roscommon held that advantage into half-time but it was cancelled out within eight minutes.

Ciaran Brady tied things up as the game came to life, and two McKiernan points gave Cavan another lead.

Donie Smith and Enda Smith combined to keep Roscommon in the game but the former could have scored a goal in the 49th minute when he was denied brilliantly by Raymond Galligan.

But Enda Smith performed similar heroics up the other end and the game went back and forth heading into its closing stages. Ciaráin Murtagh saved Roscommon with his frees.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciarain Murtagh 0-5 (0-3f), Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3 (0-1f), Donie Smith 0-2, Fergal Lennon 0-1, Conor Devaney 0-1, Ciaran Lennon 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, Cathal Cregg 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: Caoimhin O’Reilly 0-3 (0-3f), Gearoid McKiernan 0-3, Ciaran Brady 0-2, Adrian Cole 0-1, Martin Reilly 0-1, Cian Mackey 0-1, Raymond Galligan 0-1 (0-1 45), Sean Johnston 0-1.

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)
4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)
7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs:
19. Enda Smith (Boyle) for O’Rourke (44)
18. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses) for R Daly (44)
17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for C Lennon (53)
26. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael) for C Daly (63)
20. Fintan Cregg (Elphin) for D Murtagh (65).

Cavan

16. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)
3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)
21. Conor Bradley (Ramor United)

5. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)
6. Ciaran Brady (Arvagh)
7. Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan)

8. Killian Clarke (Shercock)
9. Bryan Magee (Cuchulainns)

10. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)
11. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)
12. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)

20. Adrian Cole (Ramor United)
14. Gearoid McKiernan (Swanlinbar)
15. Caoimhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge)

Subs:
22. Cian Mackey (Castlerahan) for McKiernan (7)
14. McKiernan for Mackey (9)
22. Mackey for Moynagh (26)
24. David Brady (Ballyhaise) for Cole (46)
23. Sean Johnston (Cavan Gaels) for O’Reilly (59)
13. Niall Clerkin (Shercock) for Bradley (65)
18. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Magee (72).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Carlow footballers make history by clinching promotion for the first time in over 30 years

LIVE: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone, Roscommon v Cavan – Sunday football match tracker

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'
ENGLAND
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie