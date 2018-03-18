Roscommon produce strong finish against Cavan to take major step towards promotion

Roscommon 0-15

Cavan 0-13

Daragh Small reports at Dr Hyde Park

CIARÁIN MURTAGH WAS the saviour as Roscommon took a big step towards promotion with victory over Cavan at Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon held a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead but they fell behind entering the final quarter and required some brilliance from their St Faithleach’s ace.

Cavan had to play against a very strong breeze in the opening half but they coped admirably and thrived in attack. They forced Roscommon to flood their defence and still held a healthy 0-5 to 0-1 lead after the early exchanges.

Adrian Cole fisted a point inside the opening minute before Diarmuid Murtagh equalised but Cavan scored points through Martin Reilly, Caoimhin O’Reilly, Cian Mackey and Ciaran Brady to take charge.

Ciaráin Murtagh eventually hit back for Roscommon in the 13th minute and his side started to get on top, and after a lull in the scoring they scored six unanswered points.

Diarmuid Murtagh drew them level in the 31st minute and they were three up when Ciaráin Murtagh slotted a free from close range.

The dynamic changed completely, and this time Cavan were hemmed back deep in their own half.

Roscommon held that advantage into half-time but it was cancelled out within eight minutes.

Ciaran Brady tied things up as the game came to life, and two McKiernan points gave Cavan another lead.

Donie Smith and Enda Smith combined to keep Roscommon in the game but the former could have scored a goal in the 49th minute when he was denied brilliantly by Raymond Galligan.

But Enda Smith performed similar heroics up the other end and the game went back and forth heading into its closing stages. Ciaráin Murtagh saved Roscommon with his frees.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciarain Murtagh 0-5 (0-3f), Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3 (0-1f), Donie Smith 0-2, Fergal Lennon 0-1, Conor Devaney 0-1, Ciaran Lennon 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, Cathal Cregg 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: Caoimhin O’Reilly 0-3 (0-3f), Gearoid McKiernan 0-3, Ciaran Brady 0-2, Adrian Cole 0-1, Martin Reilly 0-1, Cian Mackey 0-1, Raymond Galligan 0-1 (0-1 45), Sean Johnston 0-1.

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs:

19. Enda Smith (Boyle) for O’Rourke (44)

18. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses) for R Daly (44)

17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for C Lennon (53)

26. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael) for C Daly (63)

20. Fintan Cregg (Elphin) for D Murtagh (65).

Cavan

16. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)

21. Conor Bradley (Ramor United)

5. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

6. Ciaran Brady (Arvagh)

7. Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan)

8. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

9. Bryan Magee (Cuchulainns)

10. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)

11. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)

12. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)

20. Adrian Cole (Ramor United)

14. Gearoid McKiernan (Swanlinbar)

15. Caoimhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge)

Subs:

22. Cian Mackey (Castlerahan) for McKiernan (7)

14. McKiernan for Mackey (9)

22. Mackey for Moynagh (26)

24. David Brady (Ballyhaise) for Cole (46)

23. Sean Johnston (Cavan Gaels) for O’Reilly (59)

13. Niall Clerkin (Shercock) for Bradley (65)

18. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Magee (72).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).

