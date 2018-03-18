  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

10,092 Views 4 Comments
Share

Fixtures

Division 1
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar, 2pm
Monaghan v Donegal, Clones, 2pm

Division 2
Roscommon v Cavan, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Division 3
Derry v Wexford, Celtic Park, 1pm
Longford v Westmeath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm
Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, 2pm

Division 4
Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm

**********************************

Division 3
Derry in front 2-8 to 0-7 at the interval against Wexford in Celtic Park. Defeat will see Wexford relegated.

Division 4
It’s 0-6 to 0-4 at the break to Carlow against Antrim. Victory would clinch promotion for Carlow.

Some pitches are ready for the football action around the country today.

Some numbers in that band... #allianzleagues #galvdub

A post shared by TribesmenGAA (@tribesmengaa) on

So our focus is on football and what does that leave us with?

Well there’s already two games under way that started at 1pm. In Division 4 it’s 0-3 apiece after 17 minutes between Carlow and Antrim in Belfast. Big match there in the context of the promotion race from the bottom tier.

And in Division 3 it’s Derry in front 1-6 to 0-3 against Wexford in Celtic Park in a key match in the battle to beat the drop.

All of those matches with the exception of the Down v Tipperary game will be played tomorrow weather permitting. The hurling calendar has also been impacted with all four league quarter-finals postponed but the clash of Cork and Waterford in the relegation play-off does go ahead and we’ll have live coverage of that later on The42.

Afternoon all and welcome along to the St Patrick’s weekend coverage on a day when the Allianz football league schedule has again been hampered hugely by the weather.

Snow around the country has resulted in the following postponements in the football league:

Division 2
Down v Tipperary
Louth v Meath

Division 3
Offaly v Sligo

Division 4
Waterford v Leitrim
Wicklow v Limerick

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
ENGLAND
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie