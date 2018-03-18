Big games today in Salthill, Castlebar and Roscommon.
Liveblog
Fixtures
Division 1
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar, 2pm
Monaghan v Donegal, Clones, 2pm
Division 2
Roscommon v Cavan, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Division 3
Derry v Wexford, Celtic Park, 1pm
Longford v Westmeath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm
Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, 2pm
Division 4
Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm
**********************************
A few late Mayo changes before their game in Castlebar.
And of course yesterday was All-Ireland club final day which concluded with celebrations for Galway’s Corofin, disappointment for Cork’s Nemo Rangers and another day out required for Dublin’s Cuala and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh.
Here’s a reminder of how last night’s football league action went down in Austin Stack Park and Páirc Uí Rinn.
Division 3
Derry in front 2-8 to 0-7 at the interval against Wexford in Celtic Park. Defeat will see Wexford relegated.
Division 4
It’s 0-6 to 0-4 at the break to Carlow against Antrim. Victory would clinch promotion for Carlow.
Some pitches are ready for the football action around the country today.
So our focus is on football and what does that leave us with?
Well there’s already two games under way that started at 1pm. In Division 4 it’s 0-3 apiece after 17 minutes between Carlow and Antrim in Belfast. Big match there in the context of the promotion race from the bottom tier.
And in Division 3 it’s Derry in front 1-6 to 0-3 against Wexford in Celtic Park in a key match in the battle to beat the drop.
All of those matches with the exception of the Down v Tipperary game will be played tomorrow weather permitting. The hurling calendar has also been impacted with all four league quarter-finals postponed but the clash of Cork and Waterford in the relegation play-off does go ahead and we’ll have live coverage of that later on The42.
Afternoon all and welcome along to the St Patrick’s weekend coverage on a day when the Allianz football league schedule has again been hampered hugely by the weather.
Snow around the country has resulted in the following postponements in the football league:
Division 2
Down v Tipperary
Louth v Meath
Division 3
Offaly v Sligo
Division 4
Waterford v Leitrim
Wicklow v Limerick
COMMENTS (4)