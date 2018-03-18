  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'd say he'd be extremely disappointed with his own performance': Na Piarsaigh unhappy with referee

“There were a lot of things I didn’t think were frees,” said manager Shane O’Neill.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 7:35 AM
1 hour ago 2,796 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3910716
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

NA PIARSAIGH MANAGER Shane O’Neill was critical of the performance of referee Colm Lyons during their All-Ireland club hurling final draw with Cuala yesterday.

The Limerick and Munster champions were three points in front when Cuala were awarded a 63rd minute free that Sean Moran buried to force extra-time.

In the final minute of extra-time, the Dublin side also won a free that David Treacy slotted over to set-up a replay.

“There were a lot of things I didn’t think were frees,” said Na Piarsaigh boss Shane O’Neill afterwards, without referring to one particular incident.

When he was asked for his assessment of the performance of referee Colm Lyons, he stated: “I would say he would be extremely disappointed with his own performance. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Na Piarsaigh saw victory slip away in the dying minutes of both normal-time and extra-time, but there are plenty of positives for O’Neill to take out of St Patrick’s Day.

Not least the fact he’ll have Tommy Grimes and Conor Boylan back from suspension for the replay. Both players were sent-off in the second-half of their semi-final win over Slaughtneil and failed in their suspensions appeals ahead of the final.

Na Piarsaigh used three substitutes compared to Cuala’s eight – all of them used after the 70th minute – which would suggest O’Neill hasn’t as much faith in his reserves as his opposite number Mattie Kenny.

“On paper (we’re stronger) anyway,” O’Neill said. “But you just don’t know what’s going to happen as we saw there today, anything can absolutely happen between the lines.

“When you’re playing in an All-Ireland final, you’re expecting a result, one way or the other. Obviously, we’re delighted that we haven’t been beaten.

“I think Cuala got the last score in ordinary time with the goal from a penalty and then the last score from a free in extra-time, I believe. As a management team we’re just absolutely delighted and so proud of the lads because it was a real, real battle from start to finish.”

O’Neill said it is his preference that the replay be played “as soon as possible”, with next weekend his preference.

“Teams like momentum. They like to keep playing games. That goes back to the question about when we’d like to play the replay. Next week, absolutely, let’s go.”

But the replay might complicate matters for corner-back Jerome Boylan. The youngster is due to play a Croke Cup (All-Ireland Post Primary Senior ‘A’ Schools) semi-final with Ard Scoil Ris against St Kieran’s College on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm.

“I’ve no idea actually, it’s not something I’ve thought about yet,” O’Neill said when asked if Boylan would play for his school on Wednesday.

“I don’t know. For a young fella he was outstanding. He’s still in school which is just phenomenal. He’s a big lad and well able to look after himself.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kerry end three-game losing streak with win that confirms Kildare’s league relegation

Late points clinch Clare’s first football league win in Cork in 22 years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
ENGLAND
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie