'I'd say he'd be extremely disappointed with his own performance': Na Piarsaigh unhappy with referee

NA PIARSAIGH MANAGER Shane O’Neill was critical of the performance of referee Colm Lyons during their All-Ireland club hurling final draw with Cuala yesterday.

The Limerick and Munster champions were three points in front when Cuala were awarded a 63rd minute free that Sean Moran buried to force extra-time.

In the final minute of extra-time, the Dublin side also won a free that David Treacy slotted over to set-up a replay.

“There were a lot of things I didn’t think were frees,” said Na Piarsaigh boss Shane O’Neill afterwards, without referring to one particular incident.

When he was asked for his assessment of the performance of referee Colm Lyons, he stated: “I would say he would be extremely disappointed with his own performance. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Na Piarsaigh saw victory slip away in the dying minutes of both normal-time and extra-time, but there are plenty of positives for O’Neill to take out of St Patrick’s Day.

Not least the fact he’ll have Tommy Grimes and Conor Boylan back from suspension for the replay. Both players were sent-off in the second-half of their semi-final win over Slaughtneil and failed in their suspensions appeals ahead of the final.

Na Piarsaigh used three substitutes compared to Cuala’s eight – all of them used after the 70th minute – which would suggest O’Neill hasn’t as much faith in his reserves as his opposite number Mattie Kenny.

“On paper (we’re stronger) anyway,” O’Neill said. “But you just don’t know what’s going to happen as we saw there today, anything can absolutely happen between the lines.

“When you’re playing in an All-Ireland final, you’re expecting a result, one way or the other. Obviously, we’re delighted that we haven’t been beaten.

“I think Cuala got the last score in ordinary time with the goal from a penalty and then the last score from a free in extra-time, I believe. As a management team we’re just absolutely delighted and so proud of the lads because it was a real, real battle from start to finish.”

O’Neill said it is his preference that the replay be played “as soon as possible”, with next weekend his preference.

“Teams like momentum. They like to keep playing games. That goes back to the question about when we’d like to play the replay. Next week, absolutely, let’s go.”

But the replay might complicate matters for corner-back Jerome Boylan. The youngster is due to play a Croke Cup (All-Ireland Post Primary Senior ‘A’ Schools) semi-final with Ard Scoil Ris against St Kieran’s College on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm.

“I’ve no idea actually, it’s not something I’ve thought about yet,” O’Neill said when asked if Boylan would play for his school on Wednesday.

“I don’t know. For a young fella he was outstanding. He’s still in school which is just phenomenal. He’s a big lad and well able to look after himself.”

