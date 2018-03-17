Late points clinch Clare's first football league win in Cork in 22 years

Clare 0-14

Cork 0-12

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CLARE BOOSTED THEIR hopes of Division 2 football league survival and all but ended Cork’s promotion chances, as they came good at the death in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

Having got on top in the second half, the Banner found their lead evaporate as Stephen Sherlock and Colm O’Neill drew Cork level, but Jamie Malone and David Tubridy were on hand to get the late clinching points.

Cork led by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, but Clare will have gone in ruing the wasting of two early goal chances. The game was less than two minutes old when Seán O’Donoghue waltzed through the Cork cover but his shot let him down, then, after Mark Collins gave Cork the lead, Jamie Malone was similarly off-target.

The home side found their feet with captain Ian Maguire doing well at midfield and two points from Colm O’Neill had them 0-4 to 0-2 in front before a David Tubridy free and a point from Malone tied the game.

Clare's Jamie Malone in action against Cork tonight. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork pushed on again through Cian Dorgan and John O’Rourke for that two-point half-time lead but Clare seized firm control of the game in second half.

They outscored the Rebels by 0-6 to 0-2 in the opening 23 minutes, Eoin Cleary very impressive, and though Cork did draw level again, the Banner had enough in the tank.

Scorers for Clare: David Tubridy 0-4 (0-3f), Eoin Cleary (0-1f), Jamie Malone, Gary Brennan 0-3 each, Keelan Sexton 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Neill 0-4 (0-1f), Mark Collins 0-3 (0-2f), John O’Rourke 0-2, Ian Maguire, Stephen Sherlock, Cian Dorgan 0-1 each.

Clare

16. Eamonn Tubridy (Doonbeg)

2. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)

6. Aaron MacGearailt (Éire Óg)

3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)

13. Seán O’Donoghue (Cooraclare)

4. Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis, Mayo)

7. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)

8. Gary Brennan (Clondegad)

9. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Kieran Malone (Miltown-Malbay)

5. Jamie Malone (Corofin)

12. Seán Collins (Cratloe)

14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry-Ibrickane)

11. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s, Miltown)

15. David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs

20. Conor Finucane (Lissycasey) for Seán Collins (67)

23. Seán Malone (Miltown-Malbay) for Eoghan Collins (70)

19. Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s) for Kieran Malone (70)

18. Eimhin Courtney (Éire Óg) for David Tubridy (70)

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

5. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

6. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

7. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

21. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Colm O’Neill (Balllyclough)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Kelleher (55)

23. Donncha O’Connor (Ballyclough) for Dorgan (55)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor (60)

17. Seán Wilson (Douglas) for Kiely (62)

20. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers) for Hurley (69)

18. Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown) for Clancy (black card) (70)