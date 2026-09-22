Dual Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly dies aged 22

HURRICANE FLY, THE Willie Mullins-trained dual Champion Hurdle winner, has died at the age of 22.

The son of Montjeu proved himself one of the greats of recent National Hunt history, winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2011 and 2013 and the Irish Champion Hurdle five times on the spin between 2011 and 2015.

In total Hurricane Fly won a record-breaking 22 Grade One races. He was retired in 2015 after a nine-year career to spend his days alongside other equine greats such as Faugheen, Hardy Eustace and Beef Or Salmon at the Irish National Stud.

Mullins described the superstar hurdler as “awesome” and “one of the biggest legends” to pass through his Closutton yard. Regular jockey Ruby Walsh simply labelled him “the perfect horse” and the best jumper of a hurdle he ever rode.

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“He won a record-breaking 22 Grade One races, which was remarkable,” Mullins told www.sportinglife.com. “He’s one of the greatest horses to ever come through our stable. He was a horse who loved a battle and was so brave.

“Ruby was able to stand back anywhere on him and he’d answer. He just put his rivals into trouble. He was such a proper horse. He was awesome, one of the biggest legends ever to come through Closutton.”

Walsh, who twice scaled the heights at the Festival on his former partner, said: “Hurricane Fly was a brilliant racehorse but was without doubt the best jumper of a hurdle I ever rode.

“He was incredible, his accuracy, his bravery, the speed at which he could move his feet. He was bombproof, you could ride him down to hurdles like they weren’t there because he was going to do the right thing every time.

“He had the engine to go with it. He had speed, class, he stayed and was in my eyes, for a little horse, the perfect horse.”

Mullins admitted he paid a visit to see his former stable star and had a chance to say his goodbyes.

“I was lucky enough to visit him today just before the end and met Gail (Carlisle, stable lass) who had popped over to see him as well as she’d heard the news. It was very poignant and we were able to say our goodbyes.

“It’s especially poignant following so shortly after the passing of his co-owner Frank Boyd and I’m thinking of his family and George Creighton’s family too at this time. Hurricane Fly provided us all with so many wonderful days and memories.”

The owners issued a statement which read: “The Boyd and Creighton families are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hurricane Fly. He provided us with so many great days and long lasting memories.

“We would like to thank Willie Mullins, Gail Carlisle, Harold Kirk and all the staff at Closutton, as well as the National Stud who provided him with such a happy retirement.”