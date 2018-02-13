  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The comeback kings from Kildare and support from former player Christy Moore

James Murray and Moorefield are building up to Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 1:10 PM
11 hours ago 5,275 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3849580
James Murray was centre-back for Moorefield's Leinster club final win.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
James Murray was centre-back for Moorefield's Leinster club final win.
James Murray was centre-back for Moorefield's Leinster club final win.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

NOT MANY CLUB sides put their supporters through such a wide range of emotions last year as Moorefield did.

By the 21st minute of October’s county final in Newbridge, they had been cut to 13 men after a couple of red cards and also spurned a chance to net from a penalty.

In December they were five points down in Portlaoise as the Leinster club decider drifted into injury-time.

And yet here they are in the spring of 2018 getting set for the second All-Ireland semi-final in the club’s history next Saturday.

The Kildare decider saw them chisel out a two-point win against Celbridge despite the personnel imbalance and the Leinster final saw them bag 1-3 in a remarkable conclusion against St Loman’s.

James Murray kickstarted that revival in early December when he scythed through the rearguard to place Ronan Sweeney for a priceless goal and then found himself basking in the glow of success after.

“It was unbelievable, the last eight minutes. The feeling we had after it, you couldn’t write it.

“If you go back to the first game we played in Kildare this year, we were five points down going into the last five minutes against Confey and we dragged it back to a draw game.

“So we always kind of knew we had it in us to fight to the end. There’s been a lot of games this year where we’ve dragged it right to the wire and probably given the supporters a bit of a heart-attack.”

James Murray, Tom Kinsella, Eanna O'Connor and Sean Healy celebrate after the game 17/12/2017 James Murray (left) celebrates with Moorefield team-mates after last December's Leinster decider. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The composure the players displayed on the pitch is linked to the calm demeanour on the sideline of Ross Glavin, current manager and former midfielder when Moorefield previously contested an All-Ireland semi-final in 2007 against Dr Crokes.

“He’s had a huge impact,” admits Murray.

“He’s very calm and calculated and I think that’s portrayed on the pitch by the players. There’s no sense of panic or worry with him.

“He connects with all the players and he knows the right time to push players and the right time not to push players as well.”

Ross Glavin Moorefield manager Ross Glavin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Last autumn’s county final triumph was Moorefield’s sixth since 2006. Getting out of Kildare hasn’t been rare but conquering in Leinster has proved trickier.

They enjoyed the aftermath of claiming their second provincial title last winter and a visit from Christy Moore, who had a brief playing career in the past with Moorefield, was a novel distraction from their All-Ireland preparations.

“It was brilliant, so it was. He was out at the club. Probably not a lot of people know that Christy played on the Moorefield senior team for one year.

“It’s great to hear his stories about Moorefield back in 1962 when they won their first championship.

“It just reminded the team what they’re playing for, they’re playing for the town and those people who have gone before us.

“He sang a couple of songs related to Newbridge and the Curragh. It was a great evening.”

The scale of the task on Saturday is clear, the 2015 champions Corofin are well-versed in these kind of high-stakes occasions.

Corofin players celebrate with the cup Corofin players celebrate their All-Ireland final win over Slaughtneil in 2015. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“They’re a very experienced team,” admits Murray.

“They’re after winning Galway two years in a row, Connacht two years in a row, an All-Ireland in 2015. Everybody in Ireland would probably be expecting them to beat us on Saturday. There’s no pressure on us coming into this game. It’s probably on them.

“I think this year is big for us. We have an inner belief that we are going to win an All-Ireland this year. Everybody is just willing to work for each other. There’s great honesty in the group this year.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Club hurling finals often disappoint but meeting of Dublin and Limerick kingpins has potential to buck trend

Re-fixtures for next Sunday after weather causes havoc and O’Byrne Cup final moved to March

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for Â£4.5 billion
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for £4.5 billion
Blow for Lacazette as Arsenal striker undergoes knee surgery
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
FRANCE
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
IRELAND
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea
Hull City's Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea
'I left the training ground crying... It's only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had'
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie