Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Formal complaint issued against Toulon president for saying EPCR chiefs have 'no morality'

Mourad Boudjellal’s comments came in response to Mathieu Bastereaud’s citing for calling an opponent a ‘f*****g f****t’.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 19 Feb 2018, 5:04 PM
8 hours ago 4,060 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3860647
Mourad Boudjellal is in hot water again.
Image: Liewig Christian/PA Images
Image: Liewig Christian/PA Images

EUROPEAN PROFESSIONAL CLUB Rugby (EPCR) has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the president of Toulon, Mourad Boudjellal.

The complaint relates to comments made by Boudjellal in response to Mathieu Bastereaud’s citing for calling an opponent a “fucking faggot” in January.

Bastereaud was subsequently suspended for three weeks.

The controversial Toulon owner’s remarks were published in an interview with French rugby website rugbyrama.fr, and he accused “the Welsh and Irish side of the EPCR” of hypocrisy, suggesting members from both countries lacked morality.

The 57-year-old went on to claim that he, like Basteraud, wasn’t homophobic, but that he had “called someone a faggot” in the past as the term has “entered into common usage”.

“What I fear is the ‘mormon’ side of the EPCR with the Welsh and the Irish,” Boudjellal said at the time.

“These are people who preach morality although they haven’t any themselves. The same people who have [government] ministers who get themselves whipped in private but pass themselves off as ‘clean’ guys in public.”

Following today’s decision, an independent disciplinary committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened and a date for the hearing will be announced shortly.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

