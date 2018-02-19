Formal complaint issued against Toulon president for saying EPCR chiefs have 'no morality'

EUROPEAN PROFESSIONAL CLUB Rugby (EPCR) has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the president of Toulon, Mourad Boudjellal.

The complaint relates to comments made by Boudjellal in response to Mathieu Bastereaud’s citing for calling an opponent a “fucking faggot” in January.

Bastereaud was subsequently suspended for three weeks.

The controversial Toulon owner’s remarks were published in an interview with French rugby website rugbyrama.fr, and he accused “the Welsh and Irish side of the EPCR” of hypocrisy, suggesting members from both countries lacked morality.

The 57-year-old went on to claim that he, like Basteraud, wasn’t homophobic, but that he had “called someone a faggot” in the past as the term has “entered into common usage”.

“What I fear is the ‘mormon’ side of the EPCR with the Welsh and the Irish,” Boudjellal said at the time.

“These are people who preach morality although they haven’t any themselves. The same people who have [government] ministers who get themselves whipped in private but pass themselves off as ‘clean’ guys in public.”

Following today’s decision, an independent disciplinary committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened and a date for the hearing will be announced shortly.

