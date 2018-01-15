  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Toulon back Bastareaud after homophobic slur that could see France centre miss Six Nations

The 29-year-old was picked up on camera calling Treviso’s Sebastian Negri a ‘f**king f**got’ in the European Champions Cup yesterday.

By AFP Monday 15 Jan 2018, 5:51 PM
3 hours ago 6,495 Views 35 Comments
Image: Paul Harding
Image: Paul Harding

TOULON HAVE DEFENDED their France international centre Mathieu Bastareaud after he used a homophobic insult against a Treviso player over the weekend.

The French club said 29-year-old captain Bastareaud was “in no way homophobic” despite the incident involving Sebastian Negri in Sunday’s European Champions Cup match.

Bastareaud, who has played 42 times for France, appeared to call Negri a “fucking faggot” after an altercation in the final minutes of Toulon’s 36-0 European Champions Cup win.

Video of the incident appears to show Bastareaud responding to a similar insult from Zimbabwe-born Negri.

Source: Raw Rugby/YouTube

The club said it was “convinced that Mathieu used these unfortunate words while agitated as can happen regularly in rugby and he is in no way homophobic”.

“This kind of language should in no way allow people to cast aspersions about our captain who has always defended the rich diversity of individuals and who proves it every day in an eclectic Toulon squad,” the club added.

Bastareaud tweeted an apology after the match, saying: “I apologise for my reaction to insults from the Italian player.

I reacted badly by responding to his provocation, I’m truly sorry for the people I might have hurt.”

European Professional Club Rugby, the organisers of the European Champions Cup, said it “had received a citing complaint against the RC Toulon player, Mathieu Bastareaud”.

He is due to be heard by the EPCR on Wednesday and could be suspended.

Any suspension levied against Bastareaud could have an impact on his participation in the Six Nations, with France’s opening game at home to Ireland on 3 February.

Former England fly-half Andy Goode condemned Bastareaud’s comment in a tweet on Sunday, saying: “No place in the game for homophobia.

“Absolutely disgusting. I hope EPCR make an example of Bastareaud and ban him for a long time. Should throw the book at him.”

© AFP 2018

AFP

