Munster's Ciara Griffin appointed new Ireland captain

MUNSTER AND UL BOHEMIAN player Ciara Griffin is the new Ireland women’s rugby captain.

The flanker made her debut during the 2016 Six Nations and has won a further 16 caps since that appearance against Wales.

The 24-year-old also played a prominent role in Munster’s Inter-Pro title success in December and new head coach Adam Griggs said today those performances made her a natural choice for the role.

He told the IRFU website:

“Having watched all of the interprovincial games, as well as reviewing Ireland’s games from the past couple of seasons – Ciara stood out to me as a natural leader.

“What’s clear to me is that she is hugely passionate about pulling on the red jersey of Munster and the green jersey of Ireland and every time she takes the field, not only does she give everything she has, she also has the ability to help others lift their game when needed.”

Griffin in action for Munster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Griffin added that she was delighted with being tasked with the captaincy:

“I feel so proud to represent my country, and to captain the side is the ultimate honour,” she said.

“We have gotten through a lot of work over the last number of camps and things are shaping up well ahead of the Six Nations getting underway.

“With the new coaching team and some new players involved, alongside those with lots of international experience, I’m really looking forward to kicking things off over in France in a few weeks’ time.”

