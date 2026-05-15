Southampton ‘Spygate’ hearing could delay play-off final – so what happens next?

How did this all begin?

THE EFL CHARGED Southampton last week after it was alleged a member of club staff had spied on a Middlesbrough training session. Observing an opponent’s training within 72 hours of a match is forbidden under the league’s regulations.

Conscious of the timescales, the EFL asked for an independent commission to be convened to hear the charges “at the earliest opportunity”.

So when will the hearing take place?

The EFL issued an update on Thursday to say it would be held on or before next Tuesday, with a decision on the charges taken “as soon as possible”.

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If it is as late as Tuesday, that leaves very little time to come to an initial decision and then schedule an appeal and reach an outcome before the scheduled date for the final between Southampton and Hull – a week on Saturday (23 May).

The EFL accepts that the outcome of the hearing “may yet result in changes to the fixture”.

The commission has a wide spectrum of sanctioning powers at its disposal if Southampton are found guilty, ranging from a warning to expulsion. If the commission kicks Saints out of the play-offs, that would potentially bring beaten semi-finalists Boro back into the picture.

It is understood Boro are not a party in the proceedings – only the EFL and Southampton are – and therefore cannot appeal the outcome. Boro’s only input can be in supplying evidence to the EFL.

Middlesbrough have enlisted the services of top sports lawyer Nick De Marco KC in this matter, but that may be more with any future proceedings in mind. Their players are understood to be reporting back to the Rockliffe Park training base on Monday.

If the final is delayed, where could it be played?

The following weekend at Wembley is booked out, with the men’s and women’s rugby league Challenge Cup finals on 30 May and the Women’s FA Cup final the day after.

Other Premier League stadia that might be suitable, such as Old Trafford and Villa Park, are unavailable due to work taking place. Some will also be getting ready to stage non-football events such as concerts.

What about fans?

Tickets have gone on sale to fans as of Friday morning, with Hull drawing fans’ attention to the EFL’s update that stresses the fixture date is subject to change. Hull also pointed out the terms and conditions of sale, in particular the clauses which state that tickets for a new date would be valid if the game is postponed, and that a refund will be offered if fans cannot attend on the rescheduled date.

There will clearly be less flexibility on bus, train and air fares for those seeking to get to Wembley – fans face the risk of booking unnecessary travel and accommodation.