Ulster's Henderson set to miss Challenge Cup final through suspension

ULSTER’S IAIN HENDERSON is now out of Ulster’s upcoming EPCR Challenge Cup Final against Montpellier, after falling foul of an offence committed in last weekend’s URC draw at home to Stormers.

Henderson was handed a 20-minute red card for a croc roll on Stormer’s Deon Fourie and has received a three-game suspension.

The citing from the URC read; ‘Under Law 9.20 (d)– A player may remove the jackler from the tackle area, but must not roll, pull or twist an opponent – the Player was shown a yellow card by referee Andrea Piardi (FIR) in the ninth minute of the match that was subsequently upgraded to a 20-minute Red Card after review.’

Henderson appeared in front of a disciplinary committee of three figures; Roddy MacLeod, Alasdair Craig and Jonathan Rennie who all maintain he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

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Henderson’s previous good record, with just one previous suspension over a career of 15 years, was taken into mitigation. His suspension was halved from the typical six weeks, to three.

He will now not be able to feature against Glasgow Warriors on 15 May and the Challenge Cup final on 22 May. Should Ulster progress in the URC, he will be out of the quarter-final. If not, then he will miss out on the Nations Championship game against Australia on 4 July.