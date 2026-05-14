Ireland duo Quinn and Agg depart WSL 2 champions Birmingham City

BIRMINGHAM CITY WOMEN have announced the departures of Republic of Ireland internationals Lucy Quinn and Lily Agg.

The midfield duo are among eight players leaving the WSL 2 champions at the expiration of their contracts this summer.

Quinn – a consistent call-up to Carla Ward’s Ireland squads with 34 caps – spent two separate spells at Blues, clocking up 160 appearances. The 32-year-old first joined in 2017, and returned in 2021, with a stint at Tottenham Hotspur in between.

Birmingham paid tribute to a “club legend” as they bade farewell.

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After 160 appearances in royal blue, a club legend says goodbye. 💙



Everyone at Birmingham City would like to thank Lucy Quinn for her contribution to the club following the conclusion of her contract.



Once a Blue, always Blue. pic.twitter.com/ORU1QRhFAd — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) May 14, 2026

Agg, meanwhile, has been at the club since 2023, but has endured a torrid time of late.

The 32-year-old suffered an ACL injury in January 2025, and surgery led to her receiving a cancer diagnosis of melanoma in situ.

While battling back to fitness on loan at Durham, Agg ruptured her Achilles last month. “I keep asking myself what I ever did to deserve this. Why me? Why now?” the 22-cap international wrote in a heartbreaking social media post.

“People close to me keep saying I’ll come back stronger again. If I’m being honest, right now I genuinely don’t know if I will come back at all.

Birmingham City can confirm the players that will depart this summer.



We would like to thank each player for their contribution during their time at the Club and wish them every success in the future. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) May 14, 2026

“I’ll be another year older, out of contract in June, with an ACL and Achilles rupture behind me in the last two years. I’m not naive. The game is changing, and I know I’ll be a risk many won’t want to take a chance on. My heart is broken, and my head hurts.”

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Jessie Stapleton and Leanne Kiernan have returned to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Stapleton spent the full season at the WSL 2 side, but her individual campaign was cut short by a calf injury in April. The 21-year-old defender now returns to West Ham United.

27-year-old striker Kiernan is back at Liverpool after spending the second half of the campaign at a Forest side which finished seventh.