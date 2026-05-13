Galway book Leinster U20 hurling final date with holders Kilkenny after extra-time win

Results – Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals

Galway 2-23 Wexford 1-16 (AET)

Kilkenny 1-22 Dublin 2-13

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HOLDERS KILKENNY WILL face Galway in next Wednesday evening’s Fulfil Leinster U20 Hurling Championship final.

A couple of purple patches did the trick for both teams in their respective semi-finals this evening, with Kilkenny taking care of Dublin at Parnell Park and Galway eventually seeing off Wexford in Portlaoise.

Kilkenny were tied with Dublin at half-time in a repeat of last year’s final but restarted with seven points in a row to take control of the game and give themselves a vital platform.

Galway left it even later at Laois Hire O’Moore Park as they were taken to extra time by a Wexford side they’d previously beaten by 14 points in their Group 1 opener.

And they needed a gutsy point from a Ciarán Leen ’65 deep into stoppage time to draw level with the Model County at 0-16 to 1-13.

But when they started the additional 20 minutes or so with an unanswered 1-4, the goal coming from Brian Callanan, they finally shook off the Slaneysiders.

It was tough on a Wexford side that led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time of normal time, and which retained a one-point lead approaching full-time, thanks in part to Ryan Doran’s 47th minute goal.

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But that brilliant start to extra time won it for Galway with senior ace Jason Rabbitte playing a key role in a series of scores that originated down the right channel.

Rabbitte scored a point himself before darting towards goal and passing to Callanan for the crucial 68th minute goal.

Sean O’Brien responded with a couple of points for Wexford but the free-taker’s evening ended five minutes into the second half of extra time with a second booking.

Galway, who were without senior star Aaron Niland, set the seal on a 10-point win with their second goal late on, a terrific finish by Ronan Cahalan.

Patrick Lacey provided the inspiration for Kilkenny, firing 1-10. His goal came after six minutes, though wind-assisted Dublin responded impressively with Daniel O’Kelly striking their first six points to tie the scores at 1-3 to 0-6.

George O’Toole grabbed the Dublin goal and the teams were tied for the fourth time at the interval, 1-9 to 1-9.

Then came Kilkenny’s burst of scoring, seven points on the trot with four of those coming from the excellent Lacey. Jake Mullen and Greg Kelly grabbed the other two as the young Cats took a giant step towards retaining their title.

Aside from Lacey, there were strong Kilkenny performances from the two Eds, McDermott and Lauhoff, though the half-time withdrawal of county senior David Barcoe was concerning ahead of the decider.

Late scores from Kevin Buggy, Ruarc Sweeney and Lacey got the gap out to nine points before Dublin clawed back a consolation second goal in the 64th minute, from Luke Hayes.

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