Disappointment for Brosnan and Everton as McCabe's Arsenal win at the death

Arsenal 1

Everton 0

ARSENAL NEEDED A controversial stoppage-time winner to see off Everton and move up to second ahead of the final day the Women’s Super League.

Substitute Stina Blackstenius scored in the 93rd minute at Emirates Stadium, with Everton’s Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and her teammates left furious.

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Brosnan claimed she was fouled by England captain Leah Williamson in the build-up, while they also appealed for offside.

Stina Blackstenius puts Arsenal ahead right at the end of the match! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MKiK6FTJYF — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 13, 2026

The Toffees’ keeper stayed down and received treatment after the goal, and she was consoled by Irish teammate Katie McCabe after the final whistle.

Arsenal, who dominated throughout, now sit two points above third-placed Chelsea ahead of their visit to Liverpool on Saturday. Chelsea host Manchester United, with second place securing automatic progression to the Champions League group phase rather than navigating qualification.

Arsenal paid tribute to their departing players, including long-serving Beth Mead, after their final home game of the season. McCabe’s future remains uncertain, and the Dubliner appeared emotional in fan footage circulating on social media.