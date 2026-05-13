Man City beat Crystal Palace to keep Premier League title race pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City 3

Crystal Palace 0

PHIL FODEN SHONE as Manchester City moved back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush both struck from Foden passes in the first half before Savinho added a late third as City kept their slender title hopes alive at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

With both title challengers having two games remaining, City still have a chance of securing a seventh league crown in nine years.

Yet after Pep Guardiola made six changes and, with the game played in a subdued atmosphere, there appeared to be an acceptance the odds were heavily against them and focus had shifted to the FA Cup final.

City were frenetic against Brentford on Saturday but Arsenal’s victory over West Ham on Sunday seemed to have changed the mood.

City arguably benefited on this occasion from facing a Palace side whose eyes may already be on the Conference League final. On this evidence, however, they can expect few favours when Eagles play Arsenal next.

There was an obvious positive in the performance of Foden, who was making his first Premier League start in more than two months.

After two seasons of struggles with form and fitness, there was ample evidence of why the club are prepared to offer him a new contract.

His selection, however, while Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were among the substitutes, indicated Guardiola was looking ahead to Saturday’s Wembley clash with Chelsea.

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City were slow to get going, and Palace thought they had scored in the second minute.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s shot looked to have crossed the line before Gianluigi Donnarumma clawed away, but Brennan Johnson was ruled offside in the build-up.

Yeremy Pino also had an effort deflected narrowly wide, and Chris Richards headed over from the resulting corner.

City gradually settled and grew in confidence after Rayan Ait-Nouri rifled a shot into the side netting.

Foden then took centre stage as he played Semenyo in on goal with a clever back heel. The Ghana international finished clinically.

Palace almost responded instantly as Tyrick Mitchell tested Donnarumma, but Marmoush could have doubled City’s lead when he jinked into the area, only for a heavy touch to let Maxence Lacroix clear.

Marmoush made no mistake after 39 minutes, turning and firing past Dean Henderson after Foden brought down a high ball in the area.

Foden almost set up another when he crossed for the fit-again Josko Gvardiol, who was making his first appearance since January, but Henderson saved his header.

Palace rallied after the break as Ismaila Sarr shot at Donnarumma and Jorgen Strand Larsen blazed over.

But the visitors were unable to trouble City regularly, and substitute Cherki combined with Savinho to wrap up the scoring, six minutes from time.