Michael Carrick in line for two-year deal as Manchester United manager

MICHAEL CARRICK SAYS clarity over his future will come “pretty soon” as talks ramp up over a contract to keep him as Manchester United head coach beyond this season.

The 44-year-old has surpassed expectations since replacing Ruben Amorim for the remainder of the campaign, leading the side up to third in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification with three games to spare.

Such success has seen Carrick go from stopgap to the man the Red Devils have decided to lead them into next season, with contract talks under way with the head coach over an extended stay.

A two-year deal with the option of a further season is reportedly on the table, and it’s understood an agreement is being worked on, with it potentially wrapped up before Sunday’s Old Trafford encounter against Nottingham Forest.

“Listen, the future for me is going to be decided pretty soon,” Carrick said. “We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing’s changed.

“There’s no big swing on that, that is what it is, and obviously whatever’s beyond that is pretty close round the corner anyway.”

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United turned to their former midfielder, captain and coach in January ahead of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose path to the permanent post after a short-term reign Carrick is now set to follow.

“It’s a unique football club, special football club,” the United boss said. “I’m immensely proud to have come back and to be part of it, to help.

“As a supporter, as an ex-player and an ex-employee is one thing, but as a pure supporter and caring about the club so much to be in a position to come back and help him for us as a group to move forward it was important.

“To make the big step to get back into the Champions League is good and obviously we’re happy with the work that we’ve done so far.”

Carrick has been publicly backed for the job by a variety of United’s players, with his work in improving results and morale impressing director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada.

They need to make the right decision after the appointment of Amorim went awry, falling well short of the “good days” promised by the Portuguese when taking the microphone after the final home game of last season.

Asked if he will address supporters on Sunday, Carrick said: “I think that’s important regardless of the situation because the supporters are a massive part of this club and we thank them.

“I’ve certainly thanked them for the season and their support, and certainly in the last four months, however long it’s been for me personally.”

Sunday offers Casemiro the chance to show his gratitude to the Old Trafford faithful one final time.

The popular 34-year-old has been at United since 2022 and confirmed in January that he would be leaving when his contract expired this summer.

“Case is available,” Carrick said after the midfielder missed last weekend’s trip to Sunderland.

“He’s obviously had some ups and downs, like we all have in football and over the years, but to finish so strongly and to see that connection that he’s got with the supporters is really good to see.”

Benjamin Sesko also missed the trip to Sunderland and Carrick says the striker is “still not 100%” ahead of the weekend.