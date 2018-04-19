  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Top performance' - Mourninho backs Pogba after Paul Scholes' criticism

Former United star Scholes branded the Frenchman ‘disrespectful’.

By AFP Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 8:10 AM
55 minutes ago 1,148 Views No Comments
Mourinho and Pogba (file pic).
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

JOSE MOURINHO HAS defended Paul Pogba after the Manchester United star was branded “disrespectful” by Paul Scholes.

United legend Scholes claimed Pogba’s lacklustre display in Sunday’s shock defeat against lowly West Bromwich Albion showed a lack of respect for Mourinho.

Scholes’ criticism came amid growing speculation that Mourinho is ready to sell Pogba following the France midfielder’s inconsistent form over the last two seasons.

But Pogba produced one of his better performances in United’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday as he set up Romelu Lukaku for the second goal at Dean Court.

Asked to comment on Scholes’ criticism of Pogba, Mourinho said: “I don’t agree. I agree that it wasn’t a good performance at all (against West Brom); with that I agree.”

Mourinho made seven changes from the West Brom loss as he axed some of his under-performing players and rested others for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

His decision to keep Pogba in the starting line-up raised questions about the chances of the midfielder retaining his place at Wembley.

But Mourinho, who has dropped Pogba several times this season, offered an enthusiastic review of his man of the match display on the south coast.

“Top performance. Top performance. Obviously the performance against City was special, coming with two goals,” he said.

“But this performance was a very similar level. So top performance. He can do it.”

United’s return to winning ways was not enough to ease Mourinho’s frustrations over Sunday’s woeful loss to West Brom.

That result gifted the title to Manchester City, but Mourinho believes he can catch the champions next season.

“My face is still the face of last Sunday and not the face of somebody who just finished a game and a win,” Mourinho said.

“I still live with the emotions of last Sunday.

“I know how to win titles. In case some of you guys don’t know I won eight championships in four different countries, and three in this country.

“I know why you win, I know why you don’t win.

“OK, no doubts about City’s quality, and that in any circumstances they would win this title because they are the better (team).

“But we could have, perfectly, I would say 10 more points than we have.”

– © AFP 2018

