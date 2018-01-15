'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been linked with a move away from Man United.

JOSE MOURINHO HAS left Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of the Manchester United line-up for Monday’s match against Stoke City amid links to a move to Arsenal.

It is believed Mkhitaryan will be part of a player swap that will bring Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

“I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. ”It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United.

“No doubts about the future. I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s added pressure that a player doesn’t need, so I think it’s the best for him and for us, while the doubt is in the air, to protect him.”

