  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim

The United boss was asked if Guardiola had over-stepped the mark by commenting on speculation over one of his players.

By AFP Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 11:02 PM
35 minutes ago 1,928 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3947527
Pogba helped United to a remarkable derby win on Saturday.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside
Pogba helped United to a remarkable derby win on Saturday.
Pogba helped United to a remarkable derby win on Saturday.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho denied any rift with Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola, but believes his counterpart made a mistake in claiming he had been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba by the player’s agent on the eve of Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Pogba put a desperately diappointing season so far behind him by scoring twice to inspire an incredible United comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at the Etihad and prevent City from sealing the Premier League title in the process.

Just a day earlier, Guardiola said that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola — who has repeatedly criticised Guardiola since another of his clients, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, struggled in one season under the Catalan at Barcelona — had offered him the chance to buy Pogba and former United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.

“I also make mistakes. (There is) no problem,” said Mourinho when quizzed whether Guardiola had over-stepped the mark by commenting on speculation over one of his players.

“We know that the Guardiola-Mino relation is not the best so (it) is normal that sometimes they can come with a little touch on each other.

“But I was not worried about it, upset about it, I didn’t speak with Paul about it, I didn’t call Mino to ask anything at all.

“I was just focused on the game and I think Paul the same because the way he played is only possible when he is focused on the game.”

Pogba responded to Guardiola’s claim by posting a cupped ear emoji on his Twitter feed alongside the message ‘Say what?!’

The French international stood in front of the City fans doing the same gesture 24 hours later in celebration of by a distance his most significant contribution since United paid a then-world record £89 million ($125 million) to bring him back to the club from Juventus in 2016.

Often been dropped by Mourinho for United’s biggest games this season, Pogba showed the threat he can pose when freed up from the defensive duties often imposed by the Portuguese.

“We knew we had to score goals, we were losing 2-0,” said Pogba, who also claimed watching City win the title in the derby would have been “like a death” for United fans.

“With City they love to attack, they don’t like to defend, so I had to get more in the box, I knew I had Nemanja Matic behind me and Ander Herrera with me.”

Mourinho lauded Pogba’s attitude in training of late, but insisted he has to deliver on the high standards expected of him more regularly.

“Two goals from a midfield player in a big match like this one stays in the memory of the people, especially for the fans,” added Mourinho.

“He needs that confidence because he knows, I know, everybody knows he had some performances not at the level we expect from Paul.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It is very difficult to explain’: Conte bemused by Chelsea’s failure to beat West Ham

‘Sometimes he needs to rest’: Zidane explains Ronaldo’s derby withdrawal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
RORY MCILROY
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
Reed soars to three-stroke lead over McIlroy at Masters
Reed it and sleep! Patrick heads to bed with two-shot lead at the Masters
FOOTBALL
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'Sometimes he needs to rest': Zidane explains Ronaldo's derby withdrawal
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie