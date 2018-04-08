  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham

Chelsea were unable to turn their dominance against West Ham into three points, much to the frustration of boss Antonio Conte.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 7:37 PM
55 minutes ago 1,615 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3947347
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

CHELSEA MANAGER ANTONIO Conte cut a frustrated figure after his side’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday and believes the game was a microcosm of their season.

The Blues dominated their opponents from start to finish and only wasteful finishing and superb goalkeeping by Joe Hart prevented them from adding to Cesar Azpilicueta’s first-half opener.

Their failure to make their dominance count was punished 17 minutes from time when Javier Hernandez fired home just four minutes after coming off the bench.

Conte was at a loss to explain how his side failed to take all three points, but did seem to question his players’ desire to capitalise on their complete control.

“It is very difficult to explain it,” he told Sky Sports.

“We dominated the game and created many, many chances to score but we didn’t and that explains our season.

“We have had good performances all season but you have to score. This is not the first time and we have to improve a lot. When you stay in this position in the table it means that you have a problem.

“We have to improve, we must win this game. Instead we are talking about a draw.

“You need the desire to score a second goal, a third, a fourth.”

Antonio Rudiger was equally frustrated with his side’s inability to hold onto their lead and questioned why it has become a recurring theme of their season.

He added: “I think we begged for the goal, and in the second half, or even in the first half we could have finished the game, but like the last few months we couldn’t, and we conceded at the end.

“It’s not easy to explain, I don’t understand after we go 1-0 up why we always drop off and let our opponents come onto us.

“We could have done better, of course, we gave them a gift, it was the first clear chance they had and they scored.”

‘Sometimes he needs to rest’: Zidane explains Ronaldo’s derby withdrawal

Chicharito’s late equaliser leaves Chelsea’s top-four bid in tatters

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LIVERPOOL
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
Eriksen double enough as Tottenham go level with Liverpool
As it happened: Everton v Liverpool, Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie