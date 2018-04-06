  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
CJ Stander will captain Munster tomorrow in his hometown of George

The 28-year-old leads a Munster team featuring 10 changes from last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 6 Apr 2018, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 6,181 Views 7 Comments
CJ STANDER WILL captain Munster in his hometown of George in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Southern Kings at Outeniqua Park [KO 6.35pm Irish time, SuperSport].

CJ Stander Munster will play in CJ Stander's hometown. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It will be a proud day for the number eight, who takes over the captaincy from Peter O’Mahony, who is rested alongside Conor Murray and Stephen Archer after last weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulon.

There are 10 changes in total to Munster’s XV, with JJ Hanrahan and Calvin Nash starting in the back three alongside the retained Alex Wootton.

Dan Goggin comes in at outside centre to pair up with Rory Scannell in midfield, while Ian Keatley has a new halfback partner in James Hart.

It’s an all-changed Munster front row with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan starting after their impressive impact off the bench against Toulon, while South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler comes into the second row alongside compatriot Jean Kleyn.

The Munster squad after training Munster trained in Cape Town earlier this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stander remains at number eight but there are new flankers in the shape of Dave O’Callaghan at blindside and Conor Oliver in the seven shirt.

With Archer rested, Brian Scott will get a chance off the bench as the replacement tighthead, while former Glenstal scrum-half Jack Stafford is also among the substitutes as Murray gets the weekend off.

Robin Copeland is named in the 23 shirt as van Graan opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the Munster bench.

Munster:

15. JJ Hanrahan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. James Hart

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Conor Oliver
8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Brian Scott
19. Billy Holland
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Jack Stafford
22. Stephen Fitzgerald
23. Robin Copeland

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda
14. Michael Makase
13. Jacques Nel
12. Berton Klaasen
11. Yaw Penxe
10. Martin Du Toit
9. Godlen Masimla

1. Schalk Ferreira (captain)
2. Stephan Coetzee
3. Pieter Scholtz
4. Stephan Greeff
5. Bobby De Wee
6. Andisa Ntsila
7. Martinus Burger
8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen
17. Justin Forwood
18. Luvuyo Pupuma
19. Lubabalo Mtyanda
20. Lusanda Badiyana
21. Rudi Van Rooyen
22. Ntabeni Dukisa
23. Luzuko Vulindlu

Referee: Lloyd Linton [SRU].

U20 stars can’t stop Trinity battling from 10 down to take Colours honours

7/11: Ireland off to perfect start with two wins in Hong Kong

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

