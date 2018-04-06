CJ Stander will captain Munster tomorrow in his hometown of George

CJ STANDER WILL captain Munster in his hometown of George in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Southern Kings at Outeniqua Park [KO 6.35pm Irish time, SuperSport].

Munster will play in CJ Stander's hometown. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It will be a proud day for the number eight, who takes over the captaincy from Peter O’Mahony, who is rested alongside Conor Murray and Stephen Archer after last weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulon.

There are 10 changes in total to Munster’s XV, with JJ Hanrahan and Calvin Nash starting in the back three alongside the retained Alex Wootton.

Dan Goggin comes in at outside centre to pair up with Rory Scannell in midfield, while Ian Keatley has a new halfback partner in James Hart.

It’s an all-changed Munster front row with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan starting after their impressive impact off the bench against Toulon, while South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler comes into the second row alongside compatriot Jean Kleyn.

Munster trained in Cape Town earlier this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stander remains at number eight but there are new flankers in the shape of Dave O’Callaghan at blindside and Conor Oliver in the seven shirt.

With Archer rested, Brian Scott will get a chance off the bench as the replacement tighthead, while former Glenstal scrum-half Jack Stafford is also among the substitutes as Murray gets the weekend off.

Robin Copeland is named in the 23 shirt as van Graan opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the Munster bench.

Munster:

15. JJ Hanrahan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. James Hart

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Conor Oliver

8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Brian Scott

19. Billy Holland

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Jack Stafford

22. Stephen Fitzgerald

23. Robin Copeland

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda

14. Michael Makase

13. Jacques Nel

12. Berton Klaasen

11. Yaw Penxe

10. Martin Du Toit

9. Godlen Masimla

1. Schalk Ferreira (captain)

2. Stephan Coetzee

3. Pieter Scholtz

4. Stephan Greeff

5. Bobby De Wee

6. Andisa Ntsila

7. Martinus Burger

8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen

17. Justin Forwood

18. Luvuyo Pupuma

19. Lubabalo Mtyanda

20. Lusanda Badiyana

21. Rudi Van Rooyen

22. Ntabeni Dukisa

23. Luzuko Vulindlu

Referee: Lloyd Linton [SRU].

