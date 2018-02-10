  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We were absolutely annihilated in extra-time' - 2012 Parnell loss spurs on Limerick champs

Na Piarsaigh are bidding for a second All-Ireland final appearance in three years today.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 6:00 AM
5 hours ago 2,884 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3841774

THEY ARE RESOUNDING favourites to pass their All-Ireland semi-final exam today and maintained their unbeaten Munster record last November to collect a fourth provincial title.

And yet there is a sense of trepidation for Na Piarsaigh as they trek towards Parnell Park this afternoon, the venue conjuring up memories of an unhappy experience when they first ventured into the All-Ireland series.

Shane O'Neill and Barney McAuley Shane O'Neill in action against Loughgiel Shamrocks in 2012. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Back then in 2012 Shane O’Neill was playing at wing-forward, now in 2018 he is managing on the sideline.

That reversal six years ago against Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks places them on their guard ahead of today’s meeting with Derry’s Slaughtneil.

They dug themselves out of a hole with a late burst of 1-3 yielding a draw but after extra-time they had succumbed to a 0-27 to 2-13 defeat, Liam Watson dazzling for the eventual champions with a 0-16 personal haul.

“We’d have very unhappy memories,” says O’Neill. We were beaten by a team that were much better than us, Loughgiel were far superior.

“I know we ended up getting a draw in the end that brought it to extra-time. We were absolutely annihilated in extra-time.

“They were by far the better team, had some really good players and they deserved to win the All-Ireland that year. We’d a few older fellas but enerally we were very young. That was a huge learning experience.

Joseph Scullion celebrates at the final whistle Joseph Scullion celebrating Loughgiel Shamrocks victory over Na Piarsaigh. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“Two years later I suppose we met Portumna, who were very experienced and bullied us a small bit to be honest with you. But since then I think we’ve turned the corner. I think the boys learned from being involved in those two matches. I think there’s seven or eight from 2012 still in the squad and obviously myself and Kieran (Bermingham) on the line played that day as well.”

In 2016 Na Piarsaigh got the job done on All-Ireland semi-final day, albeit after a dogfight with Oulart-the-Ballagh of Wexford.

They subsequently breezed to victory in the St Patrick’s Day final, a historic first for Limerick club hurling.

O’Neill reflects on the remarkable strides made by a club that were hammered in their first Limerick final as recently as 2009 and only climbed to the county winner’s podium two years later.

“It’s beyond anything that we would have ever thought that we’d be able to achieve. You would have been happy with a county final initially. You were taking it one step at a time back in 2011.

Na Piarsaigh celebrate Na Piarsaigh players celebrating their victory over Ballygunner. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We’re just spoiled now. It just shows the level of commitment and the quality of player that’s coming through. They are very highly ambitious and self-motivated.

“It was something we were conscious of from when I was playing there. When we hadn’t won, you’re looking for guidance. The players have needed to take ownership and they have done it over the last few years.

“They were talking about an All-Ireland semi-final after winning a Munster final. They just take it what is the next obstacle and challenge and how they deal with it.”

Shane O'Neill, Michelle O'Neill, Caolan O'Neill and Sáerlaith O'Neill Shane O'Neill celebrating last year's county final win with his wife Michelle and his children Sáerlaith and Caolan. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Their rise at club level has complemented the rapid progress of Árdscoil Rís, the local hurling nursery, in Munster schools circles. Next Saturday the North Circular Road school will contest their fifth Dr Harty Cup final in eight years.

Young Na Piarsaigh corner-back Jerome Boylan is a vital cog in that school side. The influx of young players has helped Na Piarsaigh replenish their squad as they embark on another All-Ireland assault.

“It’s obviously of benefit. Árdscoil get them when they’re 13 years of age and we’ve very strong underage coaching from U6 on, so they’re well coached when they get to Árdscoil Rís but I suppose what Árdscoil Rís then is give them high-profile schools games at a high level.

“It exposes them to tough, competitive matches and pressurised situations which will obviously be of benefit to them when they come to adult level.

Edward Moylan and Jerome Boylan Jerome Boylan in action for Ardscoil Rís in the Croke Cup final against St Kieran's College in 2016. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It took us three different campaigns to actually get over the semi-final stage because the players felt themselves they didn’t manage it correctly themselves as well as the management. Different things were done two years ago, trying to do some different things this year, whether they’ll pay off now is another thing.

“It would be very, very disappointing if we weren’t able to continue now on Saturday. Our record in semi-finals then would be one out of four which would be very, very poor.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Forde and Murphy help UL bag 4 goals in 22-point Fitzgibbon Cup win over UCC

UCD to find out after weekend if Dublin star O’Callaghan is available for Sigerson Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Antonio Conte says players and club must share responsibility for recent Chelsea slump
Arsenal's new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points
ITALY
'He's got huge knowledge and he's got a great way about him in coaching us'
'He's got huge knowledge and he's got a great way about him in coaching us'
'I see myself as one of the older fellas': Influx of youth strenghtening Henshaw's leadership
Analysis: Ireland's morphed defence system and Schmidt's attacking tweaks
IRELAND
'It was an honour to share a dressing room with you' - Tributes flow for former Ireland midfielder Liam Miller
'It was an honour to share a dressing room with you' - Tributes flow for former Ireland midfielder Liam Miller
This shark hasn't been seen off Ireland for three years. It's one of 48 species on a proposed 'protected list'
The Norway-born skier hoping to do Ireland proud at the Winter Olympics
SIX NATIONS
'He's in the mould of Anthony Foley' - Keith Earls' journey to the top
'He's in the mould of Anthony Foley' - Keith Earls' journey to the top
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
Alun Wyn Jones laughs off verbal grenades from 'Uncle Eddie'
JOE SCHMIDT
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie