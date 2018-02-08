  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD to find out after weekend if Dublin star O'Callaghan is available for Sigerson Cup

Con O’Callaghan will be in action for Cuala on Saturday in the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 4:25 PM
7 hours ago 8,852 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3841255

A DECISION WILL be made after this weekend on whether Dublin star Con O’Callaghan will be available to line out for UCD in next Tuesday’s Sigerson Cup semi-final against UUJ.

Con O'Callaghan and Tom Hayes Con O'Callaghan with UCD forward Tom Hayes during yesterday's game against DCU. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Callaghan is a key figure for reigning All-Ireland club hurling champions Cuala who face Galway’s Liam Mellows at the semi-final stage in Thurles on Saturday.

The 2017 Young Footballer of the Year has not featured for UCD in the Sigerson Cup this season but was on the sideline for yesterday’s quarter-final win over DCU.

“It all depends on how Cuala get on at the weekend and how Con feels himself,” said UCD boss John Divilly ahead of their last four clash with Jordanstown.

“He is part of the panel, if he declares that he can play, he can play. If he can’t, he can’t. I’m not putting pressure on Con, he knows himself.

“It will all become clear.”

John Divilly UCD manager John Divilly. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Divilly will be keeping a close eye to see how his this weekend’s league action unfolds with several of his players involved.

Tipperary duo Jimmy Feehan and Liam Casey, Kerry pair Barry O’Sullivan and Jack Barry, Mayo’s Stephen Coen, Laois players Eoin Lowry and Evan O’Carroll, Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy and Antrim’s Peter Healy all featured for their county teams last weekend.

Liam Silke, a second-half substitute yesterday, has an All-Ireland club semi-final date with Galway’s Corofin against Moorefield on Saturday week, 17 February.

But former Galway All-Ireland winner Divilly points out all the Sigerson Cup semi-finalists face the same issue.

“It is (busy) but there is no time on us dwelling on that, the boys know if they are playing Tuesday night against Jordanstown, we’ll see them Sunday night for a pool session.

“I won’t know what we have to pick from until Sunday night and there is no point in me worrying about it or ringing inter-county managers.

“Everyone is in the same boat. So look whatever we have we have, that’s why you carry a panel of 35. If one or two guys drop out because of injuries, another one or two just step in.”

Next week’s last four clash will be a repeat of last year’s quarter-final tie which saw UCD triumph by 1-18 to 0-9 and Divilly can call on ten of the players that saw action at some stage during that match.

Diarmuid O'Connor and Jack Barry Jack Barry in action for UCD yesterday against DCU. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“They beat us in the league this year,” remarked Divilly.

“Obviously they had a very good win yesterday I haven’t seen anything of it.

“We played them last year, we’ve locked horns the last couple of years, they are a serious side as well I know there is a lot of talk around the county that they’ve always had good players and didn’t have the best spirit.

“To me that’s a big insult to any college players or management because that’s not true. Every college that goes out has great spirit. Paul Rouse and the lads have done great work up there. They have spirit, they have good footballers, like ourselves it’s a 50-50 game.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

GAA TV deals won’t be debated until 2019 despite 3 counties seeking change

Reigning champs to face 2007 and 2012 winners after this year’s Mayo senior football draw

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse
West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse
Luka Modric on Tottenham regret, Real Madrid struggles
Spurs midfielder Wanyama helps fellow Kenyan win €1.8m on 17-match football bet
UCD
DIT progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after late rally shocks UCD
DIT progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after late rally shocks UCD
UCD to find out after weekend if Dublin star O'Callaghan is available for Sigerson Cup
Kerry midfield duo impress as UCD see off 14-man DCU to book Sigerson semi-final place
ITALY
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland
FRANCE
French Minister close to tears on TV as he denies sexual harassment allegations
French Minister close to tears on TV as he denies sexual harassment allegations
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
Furlong: 'There was a montage comparing it to some soccer goals!'
IRELAND
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie