Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
GAA TV deals won't be debated until 2019 despite 3 counties seeking change

Roscommon, Leitrim and Clare all sought to table motions opposing subscription-based TV rights deals at Congress.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 12:21 PM
11 hours ago 3,608 Views 12 Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that no motion regarding the controversial deal with Sky Sports will be debated at Congress later this month.

Roscommon, Leitrim and Clare all sought to table motions opposing subscription-based TV rights deals, but they haven’t been included on the agenda for Congress on 23/24 February.

They were ruled out on the basis of a 2016 motion by Dublin which called for “all inter-county championship matches broadcast live be available free-to-air.” The motion was heavily defeated (85%-15%) two years ago, meaning it can’t be resubmitted until 2019.

Official rules state that a motion that gains less than one third of the vote cannot be put before Congress in any of the next three years unless under “exceptional circumstances”.

All motions must be approved by the GAA Rules Advisory Committee to make it to the Congress clár.

Clare were opposed to all pay-per-view contracts at the convention, while Roscommon and Leitrim both called for the GAA not to renew their broadcasting deals with Sky and eir Sport when they elapse in 2021.

In December 2016, the GAA signed a five-year extension of its media rights worth an estimated €55 million.

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

