Thursday 8 February, 2018
Reigning champs to face 2007 and 2012 winners after this year's Mayo senior football draw

Castlebar Mitchels are bidding for a four-in-a-row of title wins this year.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 12:06 PM
11 hours ago 3,144 Views No Comments
CASTLEBAR MITCHELS ARE bidding for a four-in-a-row in the Mayo senior football championship this year and will take on 2007 winners Ballina Stephenites and 2012 kingpins Ballaghaderreen in the group stages.

Paddy Durcan with Alan Dillon Castlebar Mitchels's Paddy Durcan with Alan Dillon of Ballintubber in last year's Mayo county senior final. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Castlebar Mitchels, who have lifted four Mayo crowns and contested two All-Ireland deciders since 2013, were placed in Group 1 in last night’s championship draw with Aghamore, who can call on Mayo seniors Alan Freeman and Fergal Boland, completing that quartet.

2016 finalists Knockmore are in Group 2 along with Garrymore, Charlestown and last year’s intermediate victors Moy Davitts.

James Horan, who has recently taken over Westport, will be pitting his side against Claremorris, Hollymount-Carramore and Crossmolina in Group 3.

Finally Group 4 will feature 2017 finalists Ballintubber and 2015 finalists Breaffy along with Kiltane and Davitts.

Breaffy players stand together for the national anthem The Breaffy team before their 2015 Mayo county senior final against Castlebar Mitchels. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Here’s the draw in full and the order of group games.

  • Group 1 – Castlebar Mitchels, Ballina Stephenites, Ballaghaderreen, Aghamore.
  • Group 2 – Garrymore, Knockmore, Charlestown, Moy Davitts.
  • Group 3 – Claremorris, Hollymount-Carramore, Crossmolina, Westport.
  • Group 4 – Ballintubber, Breaffy, Kiltane, Davitts.

Fintan O'Toole
