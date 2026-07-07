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Luck of the Draw

Holders Athlone Town to face Shamrock Rovers in Women's FAI Cup quarter-finals

Local derbies elsewhere after exciting draw.
1.30pm, 7 Jul 2026

HOLDERS ATHLONE TOWN will host Shamrock Rovers in the Club Orange Women’s FAI Cup quarter-finals.

This afternoon’s draw threw up four exciting ties, with local rivalries set to be renewed on the week ending Sunday 2 August. 

Last year’s finalists Bohemians will face Shelbourne in a North Dublin Derby, while Sligo Rovers make the short trip across Connacht to Galway United. 

There’s an all-Cork affair elsewhere, as Douglas Hall – the only regional side left in the competition – welcome Cork City.

FAI Head of Women’s and Girl’s Football Lizzy Kent and President Paul Cooke conducted the draw at FAI HQ, with fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

The final is scheduled for the earlier date of Sunday 27 September at Tallaght Stadium.

2026 Club Orange Women’s FAI Cup quarter-finals

  • Galway United v Sligo Rovers 
  • Douglas Hall v Cork City
  • Athlone Town v Shamrock Rovers 
  • Bohemians v Shelbourne 

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