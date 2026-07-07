Brian Dowling to stay on as Kildare senior hurling boss

BRIAN DOWLING WILL remain as Kildare senior hurling manager for 2027.

The Kilkenny man recently interviewed for the vacant managerial post in his native county, but Henry Shefflin was confirmed as Cats boss on Monday.

Dowling, who took charge of the Lilywhites in 2023, had previously indicated that he was willing to stay on beyond the 2026 campaign in which Kildare competed in the Leinster championship for the first time in 22 years.

Brian Dowling to remain as Senior Hurling Manager 2027



Kildare GAA are delighted to confirm that Brian Dowling will remain in charge of the Kildare Senior Hurling Team for 2027.



We look forward to building on the success achieved over the last few years and we wish Brian and… pic.twitter.com/fs41KYl6gY — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) July 7, 2026

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Kildare earned back-to-back promotions from the Christy Ring and Joe MacDonagh Cups during Dowling’s first two years in charge, also earning Division 1 status in the league for the first time in 46 years.

While they were relegated from the Leinster championship this summer, Dowling’s side will compete again in Division 1B in 2027 after wins over Antrim, Down, and Carlow secured them a fourth-place finish in the league’s second tier earlier this year.