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Brian Dowling. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Lilywhites

Brian Dowling to stay on as Kildare senior hurling boss

The Kilkenny man will remain in charge of the Lilywhites for 2027.
1.53pm, 7 Jul 2026

BRIAN DOWLING WILL remain as Kildare senior hurling manager for 2027.

The Kilkenny man recently interviewed for the vacant managerial post in his native county, but Henry Shefflin was confirmed as Cats boss on Monday.

Dowling, who took charge of the Lilywhites in 2023, had previously indicated that he was willing to stay on beyond the 2026 campaign in which Kildare competed in the Leinster championship for the first time in 22 years.

Kildare earned back-to-back promotions from the Christy Ring and Joe MacDonagh Cups during Dowling’s first two years in charge, also earning Division 1 status in the league for the first time in 46 years.

While they were relegated from the Leinster championship this summer, Dowling’s side will compete again in Division 1B in 2027 after wins over Antrim, Down, and Carlow secured them a fourth-place finish in the league’s second tier earlier this year.

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