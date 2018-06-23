Lyon president reveals why Fekir wasn't sold to Liverpool and how Real Madrid could now sign him

LYON PRESIDENT JEAN-Michel Aulas has revealed why he did not sell Nabil Fekir to Liverpool, and confirmed that Real Madrid could now sign the France international.

Fekir appeared all set to move to Anfield in a £60 million (€68m) deal prior to the World Cup, only for Lyon to pull the plug on the deal at the eleventh hour.

Reports emerged afterwards claiming that Liverpool were spooked by injury concerns over Fekir, which were thrown up during the 24-year-old’s medical.

Aulas, though, says he merely got tired of waiting for the transfer to be completed, and has now suggested that Real could swoop for Fekir.

“Nabil was close to Liverpool, but I didn’t green-light the move,” Aulas said.

“Things didn’t go all the way because it was taking too much time. Nabil is an exceptional player.

When the Liverpool move didn’t happen, lots of clubs revealed their interest in him, not only Real Madrid and their new coach.

“Everything is possible, but we want him to stay. But if he wants to leave, we will try and find the biggest club to fit his dimension and efficiency.”

Fekir enjoyed a successful 2017-18 season, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists in 40 appearances for the French club.

The player’s agent has since revealed that, despite the breakdown in negotiations with Liverpool, a move to Anfield could still happen.

The forward is now in Russia at the World Cup with France, who are currently top of Group C, two points clear of second-placed Denmark.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!