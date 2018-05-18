Isa Nacewa won't be replacing Girvan Dempsey as Leinster's attack coach

WITH ISA NACEWA having already dabbled in the world of coaching and Girvan Dempsey leaving Leinster this summer, there had been suggestions that the retiring wing could move into the province’s coaching staff next season.

However, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed today that Nacewa will not be replacing Dempsey after hanging up his boots.

Nacewa is set to return to New Zealand this summer. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Cullen did say that Leinster are now searching for a coach to add to their staff when Dempsey departs for Bath, but it won’t be Nacewa.

The 35-year-old, who kicked two late penalties for Leinster in last weekend’s Champions Cup final win over Racing 92, is set to move back to New Zealand at the conclusion of the campaign.

“The plan is that he’s going back to New Zealand at the moment, as far as I’m aware,” said Cullen of Nacewa’s future plans.

The process of finding Dempsey’s replacement is already underway.

Although Stuart Lancaster essentially directs Leinster’s phase-play attack and overall philosophy, Cullen explained that Dempsey has an important and wide-ranging remit in his position as attack coach.

“Girv’s role in terms of what he delivers in backs and attack, a lot of our starter plays, Girv takes on board the majority of that,” said Cullen.

“All the starter plays we use, the way we defend off set-piece, etc., a huge amount of the back three work, counter-attacking, kicking and skills.

“Emmet Farrell obviously helps out in that regard but Girv’s role is huge so we definitely need to fill that. We will undertake a process.”

The departure of Dempsey will deprive Leinster of a very familiar face from next season onwards, with the 42-year-old opting to further his development under Kiwi boss Todd Blackadder at Premiership club Bath.

Dempsey was a superb player for Leinster across almost 200 appearances, before moving into positions as an elite player development officer and academy manager, then joining the senior coaching staff in his current role.

As Dempsey gets set to bring his 21-year association with the province to an end, Cullen wished him well.

“Girv and I go back a hell of a long time,” said Cullen.

“I remember I was a 19-year-old walking into the room and Mike Ruddock, Rhys’ dad, was giving a presentation – Mike reminded me because he was watching us train on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

“I was 19, Girv was 21 and had been around the Leinster senior team for a little bit at that stage.

“It’s a great opportunity for Girv just to further himself and develop [at Bath]. He has been in Leinster his whole career and I know talking to Todd Blackadder, he’s a really good individual as well.

“We will undergo a process ourselves and make sure we get somebody that can really add value to the club again.”

