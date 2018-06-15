Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts

REGARDLESS OF HOW it ends up, it seems likely that Portugal-Spain will go down as one of the most enthralling games of a World Cup which, to this point, had produced no shortage of drama if a lack of general quality.

With Diego Costa having twice pegged back Portugal – who led on both occasions through Cristiano Ronaldo – the 2010 world champions have edged themselves in front thanks to a dead- cert goal-of-the-tournament nominee from the boot of Nacho Fernandez.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid man produced this rasper, which hit both posts before beating Rui Patricio.

What a way for the right-back to open his international account.

Prior to his wonderstrike, Spain had taken the lead through Costa after Portugal failed to deal with a probing cross into their area.

Yessss Diego Costa pic.twitter.com/n0K20iQ1YW — Andreas Christensen (@Christenseenn) June 15, 2018

At the time of writing, Spain lead 3-2 with just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining.