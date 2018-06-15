Rare De Gea blunder gifts Ronaldo his second in thrilling Group B clash

CRISTIANO RONALDO BECAME just the fourth player to score in four consecutive World Cups, as he wasted little time in making his mark at the 2018 edition in Russia.

But David de Gea’s mistake on the stroke of half-time is likely to dominate the headlines in Sochi, as Portugal lead Spain 2-1 in a cracking Group B tie.

The Real Madrid forward gave Portugal the lead after just three minutes, as he drew the foul from Nacho in the area and then dispatched the spot kick, giving de Gea no chance.

Here’s the incident:

Ronaldo has converted a penalty to score inside the opening five minutes.



Portugal 1-0 Spain#PORESP#OptusSport #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qZkbEcibEo — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 15, 2018

But Spain have responded brilliantly, and since the third minute have dominated proceedings in Sochi, eventually earning their reward through Diego Costa who bullied Pepe and the Portuguese defence.

The half ebbed and flowed, much of it dominated by Spain with Andres Iniesta conducting the orchestra, only for Ronaldo to strike with the final touch of the first period.

