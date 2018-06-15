This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rare De Gea blunder gifts Ronaldo his second in thrilling Group B clash

The Man United ‘keeper won’t want to see this again.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 15 Jun 2018, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,574 Views 16 Comments
CRISTIANO RONALDO BECAME just the fourth player to score in four consecutive World Cups, as he wasted little time in making his mark at the 2018 edition in Russia.

But David de Gea’s mistake on the stroke of half-time is likely to dominate the headlines in Sochi, as Portugal lead Spain 2-1 in a cracking Group B tie.

The Real Madrid forward gave Portugal the lead after just three minutes, as he drew the foul from Nacho in the area and then dispatched the spot kick, giving de Gea no chance.

Here’s the incident:

But Spain have responded brilliantly, and since the third minute have dominated proceedings in Sochi, eventually earning their reward through Diego Costa who bullied Pepe and the Portuguese defence.

The half ebbed and flowed, much of it dominated by Spain with Andres Iniesta conducting the orchestra, only for Ronaldo to strike with the final touch of the first period.

LIVE: Portugal v Spain, World Cup

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

