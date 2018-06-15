43 mins ago

Let’s take a closer look at the teams, starting with Spain.

Diego Costa starts in attack and Nacho at right-back in new Fernando Hierro’s starting line-up.

The team is that which would likely have started under Julen Lopetegui, had he not been sensationally sacked on Wednesday following the announcement that he would be joining Real Madrid after the tournament.

Madrid utility man Nacho is preferred to Alvaro Odriozola at right-back, with Dani Carvajal still not deemed fully fit after suffering an injury playing for Real in last month’s Champions League final.

Bruising Atletico Madrid striker Costa will lead the line, as Hierro takes charge of Spain for the first time, just 48 hours after his shock appointment.