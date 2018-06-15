This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
12 mins – Spain are beginning to settle into the game now and are finding their passing rhythm, with the 2010 winners seeing plenty of the ball and Portugal happy to sit deep in their rigid defensive structure.

10Mins

9 mins – Spain have responded well and are enjoying plenty of possession, with David Silva snatching at a half chance after Costa had teed up the Manchester City midfielder just inside the edge of the area. Replays show Silva just lost his footing as he struck the ball, with his effort flying high and wide.

7Mins

7 mins – A dream start for Ronaldo and Portugal but after the turmoil of the past 48 hours, it’s an absolute nightmare for Spain. It was definitely a penalty and Ronaldo was never going to miss from the spot. We’ve got a game on now.

6Mins

Flag 6Mins

4 mins — GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Spain (Ronaldo)

And he makes no mistake, sending David de Gea the wrong way to put Portugal into an early lead. Well, well, well…

4Mins

3 mins — Penalty! What a start this is for Portugal as Ronaldo finds space between the lines and as he runs at the Spanish defence, is fouled by Nacho and the referee has no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

2Mins

2 mins – Portugal enjoying the early possession as Cristiano Ronaldo’s first touch gets a big cheer. It’s a perfect evening for football in Sochi, with temperatures in or around 24 degrees.

The teams are in the tunnel and have received a big welcome from a large crowd inside the Olympic Stadium in Sochi. We’ll have the anthems and then we’re ready for kick off!

It’s still very early days, but here’s a look at the Group B table after Iran’s famous win a little earlier.

And this is how Portugal will line-up, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo against three of his Real Madrid team-mates.

Goncalo Guedes has been given the nod ahead of Andre Silva of AC Milan up top with Ronaldo, while former West Ham defender Jose Fonte partners Pepe in the geart of the Portugal defence.

portugal

Let’s take a closer look at the teams, starting with Spain.

Diego Costa starts in attack and Nacho at right-back in new Fernando Hierro’s starting line-up.

The team is that which would likely have started under Julen Lopetegui, had he not been sensationally sacked on Wednesday following the announcement that he would be joining Real Madrid after the tournament.

Madrid utility man Nacho is preferred to Alvaro Odriozola at right-back, with Dani Carvajal still not deemed fully fit after suffering an injury playing for Real in last month’s Champions League final.

Bruising Atletico Madrid striker Costa will lead the line, as Hierro takes charge of Spain for the first time, just 48 hours after his shock appointment.

spain

Which way do you see this one going?


TEAM NEWS: Fernando Hierro has named his first XI as Spain head coach, and there are no real surprises with plenty of familiar faces in his side.

Manchester United’s David de Gea is behind a four-man defence of Alba, Ramos, Pique and Nacho while Busquets, Koke and Iniesta are in midfield with Silva and Isco slotting in behind striker Diego Costa.

As for Portugal, Fernando Santos has included Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva support Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Guedes in his side.

DfvyCrsW4AAfmcq

Before we get onto the team news, let’s remind ourselves of what has happened in today’s early games.

There was late drama in both, as Uruguay eventually broke down Egypt to claim victory in Group A, while Iran have just recorded their first World Cup win in 20 years after an injury-time own goal by Morocco substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz.

Today’s World Cup results:

Group A

Group B: 

Tonight’s setting is the stunning Fisht Stadium in Sochi, with both sets of supporters enjoying what the city has to offer in the hours before kick off.

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Getty Images

975341114

FBL-WC-2018-FANS Source: AFP/Getty Images

Good evening and welcome along to The42‘s first liveblog of the 2018 World Cup, and after a couple of low-key games to start the tournament, the meeting of Portugal and Spain marks the beginning of the serious business.

We’re going minute-by-minute from Sochi for this Iberian derby, as the European champions face the 2010 World Cup winners in Group B, with so many fascinating subplots providing a piquant backdrop to this contest.

Spain’s build-up has been shrouded in controversy following the extraordinary sacking of manager Julen Lopetegui after he accepted the vacant post at Real Madrid, while Portugal haven’t really been talked about as contenders despite their victory in France two summers ago.

The action gets underway at 7pm.

About the author:

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

