Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win

URUGUAY SECURED A dramatic, late 1-0 win in their opening game in Group A in the first of three games on Friday afternoon.

José Giménez was the hero, arriving high and mighty with a thumping header as the clock ticked towards stoppage time.

The Atletico Madrid defender’s powerful effort flew past the helpless Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawi, leaving his side heartbroken as they tasted defeat in their first outing at a World Cup since 1990.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named on the bench ahead of kick-off as he continues to try and regain full fitness following a shoulder injury suffered during the Champions League final.

As the game petered towards a tense and lacklustre 0-0 draw the 26-year-old star did not make an appearance, as manager Héctor Cúper used all three substitutions.

His side looked to be on their way towards a crucial point, but suffered a late sucker punch with Giménez providing the killer blow with just one minute left on the clock.

Uruguay now go level on points with Russia with one win apiece in Group A, following the host’s 5-0 opening day victory over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

