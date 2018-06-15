This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win

With Mohamed Salah sat on the bench, Egypt suffered a heartbreaking late defeat in their first World Cup game since 1990.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 15 Jun 2018, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,583 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4073141
José Giménez celebrates giving Uruguay the lead at the Ekaterinburg Arena.
Image: Ryan Pierse
José Giménez celebrates giving Uruguay the lead at the Ekaterinburg Arena.
José Giménez celebrates giving Uruguay the lead at the Ekaterinburg Arena.
Image: Ryan Pierse

URUGUAY SECURED A dramatic, late 1-0 win in their opening game in Group A in the first of three games on Friday afternoon.

José Giménez was the hero, arriving high and mighty with a thumping header as the clock ticked towards stoppage time.

The Atletico Madrid defender’s powerful effort flew past the helpless Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawi, leaving his side heartbroken as they tasted defeat in their first outing at a World Cup since 1990.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named on the bench ahead of kick-off as he continues to try and regain full fitness following a shoulder injury suffered during the Champions League final.

As the game petered towards a tense and lacklustre 0-0 draw the 26-year-old star did not make an appearance, as manager Héctor Cúper used all three substitutions.

His side looked to be on their way towards a crucial point, but suffered a late sucker punch with Giménez providing the killer blow with just one minute left on the clock.

Uruguay now go level on points with Russia with one win apiece in Group A, following the host’s 5-0 opening day victory over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

